Canada's PM Carney celebrates Ram Navami at Toronto temple
What's the story
Canadian PM Mark Carney recently attended the Ram Navami celebrations at Toronto's BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.
According to BAPS, Carney visited the Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on April 5, on the occasion of the "birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Bhagwan Shri Ram."
He was welcomed in a customary Hindu manner in the Abhishek Mandapam, the organization said.
Carney took to X to share his experience, thanking them for including him in their traditions and culture.
Twitter Post
Check out Carney's post
Joined Hindu community members at the @BAPS_Toronto Mandir yesterday for the first day of Ram Navami celebrations. Thank you for sharing your traditions and culture with me. Happy Ram Navami! pic.twitter.com/dh5jFBuJIC— Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) April 6, 2025
Representation concerns
Carney's visit highlights Hindu representation issues
Carney's visit to the temple has also highlighted the issue of Hindu representation in Canada.
The Hindu Canadian Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for Hindu interests across the country, drew attention to the community's current challenges.
Carney said that despite being among the highest earners and leading successful lives, they tend to avoid political decisions due to their low profile, which sometimes results in underrepresentation and vulnerability in society.
Advocacy
Hindu Canadian Foundation urges government action
The Hindu Canadian Foundation expressed concerns to the new federal administration over the growing anti-Hindu sentiment and the influence of separatists in Canada. It called for concrete action on the issues.
"The recent surge in anti-Hindu sentiment, fueled by rising separatist groups, has deeply affected every Hindu Canadian." It said, underlining the need for government action to deal with the alarming issues facing the community.
Political context
Carney's temple visit ahead of federal elections
Carney's visit to the temple comes weeks ahead of Canada's federal elections on April 28. His participation in the Ram Navami celebrations thus acquired political significance.
With 500,000-600,000 Hindu-Canadians eligible to vote in these elections, they could play a major role in determining election outcomes across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Metro Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.
Cultural engagement
Carney's temple visit included cultural immersion
At the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Carney was received in the traditional Hindu way. He performed arti with the swamis and presented flowers and fruits at the main shrine.
The PM was also presented a special edition of Satsang Diksha, a spiritual scripture written by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. This one-of-a-kind edition was penned in Sanskrit, Gujarati, English, and even French.