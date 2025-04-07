What's the story

Canadian PM Mark Carney recently attended the Ram Navami celebrations at Toronto's BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

According to BAPS, Carney visited the Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto on April 5, on the occasion of the "birth anniversaries of Bhagwan Shri Swaminarayan and Bhagwan Shri Ram."

He was welcomed in a customary Hindu manner in the Abhishek Mandapam, the organization said.

Carney took to X to share his experience, thanking them for including him in their traditions and culture.