LSG appoint Bharat Arun as bowling coach for IPL 2026

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed former Indian pacer Bharat Arun as their new bowling coach for the impending Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. Arun, who is credited with mentoring India's bowling attack during his stint as a national team coach, will be working with LSG players all year round. He has signed a two-year contract with the franchise owned by Sanjiv Goenka.

Previous experience Arun's stint with KKR Before joining LSG, Arun had a successful four-year stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from the 2022 season. Under his guidance, KKR had a successful season in 2024, winning the cup. Notably, KKR have also parted ways with head coach Chandrakant Pandit and are now looking to fill two vacancies in their coaching staff through a rigorous selection process.

Coaching shakeup Coaching shakeup at LSG Arun's appointment has also hinted at a possible coaching shake-up at LSG. According to Cricbuzz, the side is unlikely to include Zaheer Khan, who mentored the team last season, as his one-year contract is under serious review. Meanwhile, head coach Justin Langer has also been under the scanner after spending two seasons with the side. Notably, LSG missed the playoffs berth in both seasons.