As mentioned, Tamil Nadu-born spinner Chakravarthy is now the joint-fastest to 100 IPL wickets, reaching the mark in 83 matches—tying with Amit Mishra (2014) and Rashid Khan (2022).

Chakravarthy has 100 wickets at 23.41, including one four-wicket and one five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Mishra retired with 166 wickets in 154 matches (23.98), while the Afghan spinner owns 157 wickets in 132 matches at 23.09.