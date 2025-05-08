IPL: Presenting fastest spinners to reach 100 wickets (by matches)
In Match 57 of IPL 2025, 10th-placed Chennai Super Kings edged out Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets, effectively ending KKR's playoff hopes.
Despite the loss, KKR's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy impressed with figures of 2/18 (four overs).
With this, Chakravarthy became the joint-fastest spinner to reach 100 IPL wickets (83 matches).
Here are the fastest spinners to reach 100 IPL wickets (by matches).
#1
83 matches- Amit Mishra/ Rashid Khan/ Varun Chakravarthy
As mentioned, Tamil Nadu-born spinner Chakravarthy is now the joint-fastest to 100 IPL wickets, reaching the mark in 83 matches—tying with Amit Mishra (2014) and Rashid Khan (2022).
Chakravarthy has 100 wickets at 23.41, including one four-wicket and one five-wicket haul.
Meanwhile, Mishra retired with 166 wickets in 154 matches (23.98), while the Afghan spinner owns 157 wickets in 132 matches at 23.09.
#2
84 matches - Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal ranks second on this list.
The leading wicket-taker in IPL with 219 wickets, Chahal reached the 100-wicket milestone in 2019, achieving it in 84 matches.
This season, he has taken 14 wickets in 11 games at 23.14.
Overall, the Indian leg-spinner has 219 wickets in 171 matches at 22.49, including eight four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.
#3
86 matches - Sunil Narine
West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine features on this list for reaching 100 IPL wickets in 86 matches.
He achieved the milestone during the 2018 season, becoming the third bowler to claim 100 wickets for a single franchise.
The veteran KKR spinner now has 190 wickets in 188 matches at 25.68, along with seven four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name.
