Electing to bat, KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine added 58 runs to steady the ship.

Although Noor dented KKR's middle order, Pandey (36*) and Russell (38) propelled them to 179/6. The latter played a crucial knock after KKR were down to 103/4 in 12.2 overs.

Noor's incredible four-wicket haul powered the Super Kings.