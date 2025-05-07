IPL: CSK record their highest successful run-chase since 2019
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 57 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
The Super Kings successfully chased down 180 with a thunderous knock from Dewald Brevis. He slammed a 22-ball half-century.
Earlier, Noor Ahmad took four wickets for CSK, but Andre Russell and Manish Pandey played substantial knocks.
CSK have recorded their most successful run-chase since IPL 2019.
KKR innings
A look at match summary
Electing to bat, KKR lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz early on. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine added 58 runs to steady the ship.
Although Noor dented KKR's middle order, Pandey (36*) and Russell (38) propelled them to 179/6. The latter played a crucial knock after KKR were down to 103/4 in 12.2 overs.
Noor's incredible four-wicket haul powered the Super Kings.
CSK innings
CSK reach finishing line despite faltering
CSK lost both their openers, Ayush Mhatre and Devon Conway, for a duck.
However, debutant Urvil Patel came out all guns blazing and smacked an 11-ball 31 (4 sixes).
CSK promoted Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but CSK were reduced to 60/5. Brevis took the onus, powering CSK past 120, along with Shivam Dube.
Although Brevis departed, Dube and MS Dhoni got CSK home.
Situation
How CSK won in final over
Despite getting the pressure released, CSK were reeling at 127/5 with Brevis's dismissal.
Dube accelerated while Dhoni dealt in singles. The former, who continued to fight, was finally dismissed by Vaibhav Arora (19th over).
The equation was down to 8 runs required in the final over. Dhoni smacked a maximum off Andre Russell, adding his finishing touch.
Anshul Kamboj struck the match-winning boundary thereafter.
Brevis
Match-winning knock from Brevis
Brevis played a match-winning knock after CSK were down to 60/5. He took a couple of chances against spinners before breaking the shackles.
The 11th over bowled by Vaibhav Arora turned the tide for CSK. Brevis smacked Arora for 3 sixes and as many fours to make it 30 for the over.
He eventually fell to Chakaravarthy for a 25-ball 52 (4s-4 and 6s-4).
Four-fer
Noor takes four wickets
Despite losing Gurbaz early, KKR scored at a good pace, with Narine and Rahane adding 58 runs.
Noor broke the crucial stand by sending the dangerous Narine back. He dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi in the same over.
The CSK spinner later dismissed Russell and Rinku to finish a successful spell. He conceded 31 runs from his four overs.
Information
Second four-fer for Noor
Noor recorded the second four-wicket haul of his IPL career. His maiden four-fer came in CSK's IPL 2025 opener, against Mumbai Indians. He took 4/18, his career-best figures in the cash-rich league.
Milestone
Fourth CSK spinner with this record
With another brilliant performance, Noor has raced to 20 wickets in IPL 2025. In 12 matches, he owns 20 wickets at 17.25 this season.
As per Cricbuzz, Noor has become the fourth CSK spinner to take 20 wickets in an IPL season.
Imran Tahir (26 wickets in 2019), Ashwin (20 wickets in 2011), and Ravindra Jadeja (20 wickets in 2023) are the others.
Chakravarthy
Chakravarthy delivers for KKR
As has been the case, Chakravarthy delivered for KKR at crucial junctures.
He first dismissed a well-set Jadeja in the sixth over. The mystery spinner later removed Brevis, who seemed to be taking the match away.
Chakravarthy was certainly the pick of KKR's bowlers as he took two wickets for just 18 runs from his four overs.
Information
Century of wickets for Chakravarthy
With his second, Chakravarthy raced to 100 wickets in the IPL. In 83 games, the KKR spinner has snapped up 100 wickets at an average of 23.29. His tally includes a four-fer and a fifer.
Rahane
Rahane completes 5,000 IPL runs
Rahane earlier played a captain's knock on a patchy surface. He was the fourth KKR batter to depart, after the side crossed 100.
The KKR skipper slammed 48 off 33 balls, a knock studded with 4 fours and 2 sixes.
With his 31st, Rahane crossed the 5,000-run mark in the IPL. He has now tallied 5,017 runs at 30.59 in 197 games.
Dismissals
First wicket-keeper with 200 IPL dismissals
CSK captain MS Dhoni has added another feather to his illustrious cap.
Dhoni is now the only player to have registered 200 wicket-keeping dismissals in the IPL. His historic 200th dismissal came as he caught Angkrish Raghuvanshi behind the stumps.
As per Cricbuzz, Dhoni now has 200 dismissals as a wicket-keeper in the IPL. Dinesh Karthik is his closest rival (174).
Russell
Russell becomes fourth player with 550 T20 caps
Earlier, Andre Russell became only the fourth player to feature in 550 T20 matches, joining Kieron Pollard (695), Dwayne Bravo (582), and Shoaib Malik (557).
Russell has emerged as one of the most prolific pace-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket. Has has a knack for taking wickets at crucial junctures, and his propensity to strike with the bat is second to none.
Records
CSK attain these feats
As mentioned, CSK recorded their highest successful run-chase in the IPL since 2019.
This was the first instance of CSK having successfully chased down a 180-plus target in this period, as per Cricbuzz.
Notably, CSK also chased down the second-highest target for a side losing their first five wickets for 75 runs or lower. Delhi Capitals top this list.
Information
What about KKR's playoff chances?
CSK have massively dented KKR's chances of making the IPL 2025 playoffs. With two matches to go, sixth-placed KKR (11) can now reach a maximum of 15 points. They have a Net Run Rate of +0.193.