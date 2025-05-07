Andre Russell becomes fourth player with 550 T20 appearances: Stats
Kolkata Knight Riders are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 57 of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens.
This marks the 550th encounter for KKR all-rounder Andre Russell in T20 cricket.
Russell has become only the fourth player to feature in 550 T20s. He will feature in his 139th IPL match.
Here are the key stats.
Milestone
Russell joins these players
Russell has emerged as one of the most prolific pace-bowling all-rounders in T20 cricket.
Has has a knack for taking wickets at crucial junctures, and his propensity to strike with the bat is second to none.
As mentioned, Russell has become the fourth player with 550 T20 caps, joining Kieron Pollard (695), Dwayne Bravo (582), and Shoaib Malik (557).
Runs
Over 9,000 runs in T20s
In terms of overall T20 runs, Russell is currently 25th with 9,137 runs. He has an average of 26.48 and an incredible strike rate of 168.79.
The Jamaican all-rounder has scored 32 half-centuries and two centuries in his career to date.
His countryman Gayle tops the overall list with an insane 14,562 runs in just 463 matches.
Wickets
His bowling prowess in T20 cricket
Apart from being a lethal batter, Russell is also a handy pacer.
He has taken 474 wickets at a remarkable average of 25.48 and an economy of 8.74 in his T20 career. He also excels in death overs.
Although he hasn't retired from international cricket, Russell plays for franchise teams these days, which speaks volumes about his versatility and worth as an all-rounder.
Information
Fastest to 9,000 T20 runs
Russell recently became the fastest to 9,000 T20 runs in terms of balls faced. Representing Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Gulf Giants, Russell reached the landmark after facing just 5,321 career deliveries. He broke Glenn Maxwell's previous record by nearly 600 balls.
IPL
His incredible record in IPL
Russell has been KKR's mainstay all-rounder since 2014.
Having played 138 IPL games so far, Russell owns 2,613 runs at 28.40 with the help of 12 half-centuries. His strike-rate of 174.20 is the best among players with at least 500 runs in the competition.
With the ball, he has snapped 123 wickets at an average of 22.82. He has an economy of 9.47.
Information
Russell's numbers in T20Is
Russell has also fared well in 83 T20Is for the West Indies. He has racked up 1,063 runs at a healthy strike-rate of 164.04. His tally also includes 60 wickets. Russell has won two ICC T20 World Cups with the Windies (2012 and 2016).