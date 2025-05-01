Iyer walked in at number three with PBKS being at 44/1. As mentioned, he shared a 72-run stand with Prabhsimran for the 2nd wicket. He also added 44 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Shashank Singh.

It was a pivotal knock for Iyer, who ensured his side did the job.

Chasing 191 at Chepauk was never going to be easy but Iyer showed character.