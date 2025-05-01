Shreyas Iyer smashes his 25th half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer hit his fourth fifty of the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
The PBKS batter hit 72 runs off 41 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Match 49 at Chepauk.
PBKS openers added 44 runs before Iyer walked in. He stitched a 72-run stand alongside opener Prabhsimran Singh.
His knock helped PBKS scale down a 191-run target.
Knock
A skipper's knock from Iyer's blade
Iyer walked in at number three with PBKS being at 44/1. As mentioned, he shared a 72-run stand with Prabhsimran for the 2nd wicket. He also added 44 runs for the 4th wicket alongside Shashank Singh.
It was a pivotal knock for Iyer, who ensured his side did the job.
Chasing 191 at Chepauk was never going to be easy but Iyer showed character.
Information
Iyer is our Player of the Day
Iyer's brilliant knock in a tricky run-chase at Chepauk makes him our pick as Player of the Day. Hat-trick man Yuzvendra Chahal was a genuine contender, but Iyer mastered the chase and deserves all the plaudits.
Stats
2nd fifty versus CSK
Iyer managed 72 from 41 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 4). He struck at 175.61.
In IPL 2025, the Punjab captain has raced to 360 runs. This was his 4th fifty of the season. He has struck at 180-plus and his average reads 51-plus.
In 15 matches versus CSK, he owns 371 runs at 28.53 (50s: 2). He has struck at 115-plus.
Numbers
41st T20 fifty for Iyer
Overall in T20s, the celebrated batter owns 6,334 runs at an average of 33.69. This was his 41st fifty (100s: 3).
He has struck at 135.66, as per ESPNcricinfo.
3,487 of Iyer's T20 runs have come in the IPL from 126 matches at 33.52. This was his 25th IPL fifty.