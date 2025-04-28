What's the story

Rajasthan Royals thrashed Gujarat Titans in Match 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

In a must-win encounter, RR chased down 210 on the back of a 166-run stand between ton-up Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.

RR have not only saved their sinking boat but made a statement with an eight-wicket win.