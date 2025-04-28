IPL 2025: Ton-up Suryavanshi, Jaiswal help RR hammer GT
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals thrashed Gujarat Titans in Match 47 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
In a must-win encounter, RR chased down 210 on the back of a 166-run stand between ton-up Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.
RR have not only saved their sinking boat but made a statement with an eight-wicket win.
Match
How the match panned out
On a batting-friendly surface, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan added 93 runs after RR elected to field.
While Sudharsan fell before his fifty, Gill and Buttler took RR past 160. The latter's blistering 26-ball 50* powered RR to 209/4.
For the Royals, Suryavanshi and Jaiswal made it completely one-sided. RR, who were past 160 in the 12th over, won by eight wickets.
Start
Blazing start for RR
RR made a decent start as they were 32/0 in three overs. Suryavanshi's exploits took them past 80 in no time.
The raced to his fifty off just 17 balls (fifth over).
Jaiswal also had an attacking approach as RR registered their highest-ever Powerplay total (87/0).
RR reached their ton in 7.4 overs, their joint-fastest in the IPL (also against SRH in 2023).
Century
Blistering ton for Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi kept on batting in the fastest gear with a ton in sight. He smashed debutant Karim Janat for 30 runs in an over.
With another maximum off Rashid Khan, Suryavanshi completed a majestic century, in only the 11th over.
Suryavanshi's mayhem was finally ended by Prasidh Krishna in the next over. He hammered a 38-ball 101 (4s-7 and 6s-11).
Record
Youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi has now become the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.
As per Cricbuzz, he broke the record of Vijay Zol, who slammed a ton at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in 2013.
The 14-year-old had earlier become the youngest-ever player to cross the 50-run mark in an IPL match.
Milestone
Second-fastest century in IPL
Suryavanshi now has the fastest century for an Indian batter in the IPL.
With a 35-ball century, he broke the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan, who hammered a ton off 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.
Overall, Suryavanshi is only behind Chris Gayle, who slammed a ton off 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Information
Joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in a match
Suryavanshi ran riot in Jaipur, smashing 11 sixes. He now has the joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL game. The 14-year-old now shares the record with Murali Vijay, who hit 11 sixes for Chennai Super Kings against RR in IPL 2010.
Jaiswal
Jaiswal races past 2,000 IPL runs
Jaiswal was on strike when he came out to bat with Suryavanshi. However, the latter outshone him in the first 10 overs.
Jaiswal, who played second fiddle, returned unbeaten on 70 off just 40 balls. He smacked 9 fours and 2 sixes.
With another solid knock, Jaiswal completed 2,000 runs in the IPL. He now owns 14 IPL half-centuries.
Information
A record stand for RR
A 166-run opening stand between Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted GT out of the contest. As per Cricbuzz, this is the highest partnership for any wicket for RR (IPL). The previous-highest stand was 155 by Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal against Delhi Capitals in 2022.
Gill
Captain's knock from Gill
Gill earlier played a captain's knock for GT. He added a 93-run opening stand with Sai Sudharsan.
The former led from the front as GT were 53/0 after six overs. He took his chances against Riyan Parag and Yudhvir Singh.
Although GT lost Sudharsan before the 100-run mark, Gill ticked the scoreboard. He fell to Maheesh Theekshana for a 50-ball 84 (4s-5 and 6s-4).
Buttler
Another whirlwind knock from Buttler
Buttler continues his rich vein of form in the ongoing IPL season.
He hammered his fourth half-century of IPL 2025, against RR at his former home ground.
Buttler slammed an unbeaten 50 off 26 balls, a knock laced with 3 fours and 4 sixes.
During the knock, Buttler became the second Englishman with 12,500 T20 runs. He joined Alex Hales on this list.
RR records
RR claim these records
Chasing 210, the Royals were home by 15.5 overs, the least overs taken to complete a 200-plus chase in the IPL, according to Cricbuzz.
No other team has ever chased down a 200-plus total in less than 16 overs in the tournament.
RR's run-rate of 13.38 is now the second-best for a side successfully chasing down 200-plus in the IPL.
Information
Exhilarating finish from Riyan Parag
Skipper Riyan Parag had the set stage for him to finish the run-chase for RR. He came in post Nitish Rana's dismissal, when RR were cruising on 171/2. Riyan hammered a 15-ball 32* (2 fours and 2 sixes) in an attempt to increase the NRR.
Information
RR stay alive in playoff race
RR, who were coming off five successive defeats, would have become the first team to get eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race with another defeat. However, they now have a ray of hope with six points.