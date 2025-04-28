What's the story

Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has launched himself with a whirlwind century in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals's Suryavanshi hammered a scintillating ton as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever centurion in the IPL. He also smashed the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter.