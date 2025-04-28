Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams fastest IPL century among Indians: Stats
What's the story
Indian teen prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has launched himself with a whirlwind century in the 2025 Indian Premier League.
Rajasthan Royals's Suryavanshi hammered a scintillating ton as RR chased down 210 in 15.5 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The 14-year-old is now the youngest-ever centurion in the IPL. He also smashed the fastest IPL century for an Indian batter.
Knock
A mind-boggling knock from Suryavanshi
Suryavanshi came out all guns blazing, smashing Ishant Sharma initially. He took every other bowler in remand thereafter.
Suryavanshi's blazing knock helped RR reach 100 in the eighth over. RR were 87/0 after six overs.
The Indian teenager, who reached his fifty off 17 balls, took just 35 to slam his ton. He hammered a 38-ball 101 (4s-7, 6s-11) before falling to Prasidh Krishna.
Centurion
Youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket
At 14 years and 32 days, Suryavanshi has now become the youngest-ever centurion in T20 cricket.
As per Cricbuzz, he broke the record of Vijay Zol, who slammed a ton at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in 2013.
The 14-year-old had earlier become the youngest-ever player to cross the 50-run mark in an IPL match.
Milestone
Second-fastest century in IPL
Suryavanshi now has the fastest century for an Indian batter in the IPL.
With a 35-ball century, he broke the long-standing record of Yusuf Pathan, who hammered a ton off 37 balls for RR against Mumbai Indians in 2010.
Overall, Suryavanshi is only behind Chris Gayle, who slammed a ton off 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in 2013.
Information
Joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in a match
Suryavanshi ran riot in Jaipur, smashing 11 sixes. He now has the joint-most sixes by an Indian batter in an IPL game. The 14-year-old now shares the record with Murali Vijay, who hit 11 sixes for Chennai Super Kings against RR in IPL 2010.
Information
A record stand for RR
A 166-run opening stand between Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted GT out of the contest. As per Cricbuzz, this is the highest partnership for any wicket for RR (IPL). The previous-highest stand was 155 by Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal against Delhi Capitals in 2022.
Star player
Our Player of the Day
Suryavanshi is undoubtedly our Player of the Day as he thrashed a star-studded bowling attack, which includes Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, and Rashid Khan.
He took chances against each one of those bowlers and seemed to be unstoppable.
To recall, Suryavanshi had earlier become the youngest-ever player to bag an IPL contract, at 13. He was picked by RR for ₹1.1 crore.