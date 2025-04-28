What's the story

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jaiswal reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The 23-year-old, who has been RR's mainstay opener, attained the feat with his 37th run in the match.

Here are the key stats.