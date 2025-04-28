Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 2,000 runs in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 2,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Jaiswal reached the landmark in the 2025 IPL encounter playing for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.
The 23-year-old, who has been RR's mainstay opener, attained the feat with his 37th run in the match.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
A look at his IPL stats
As mentioned, Jaiswal completed 2,000 IPL runs with his 37th in the match. He unlocked the achievement in his 63rd encounter (62 innings).
The Indian batter has two tons and 13 half-centuries in the IPL so far. He has a strike-rate of 150.30.
Jaiswal was bought by RR for Rs. 2.40 crore in the 2020 IPL auction.
Records
Notable records of Jaiswal in IPL
Jaiswal is one of only five batters with 2,000-plus runs for RR in the IPL. He had joined Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shane Watson.
Jaiswal also owns the fastest fifty in IPL history (13 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023).
He scored a 62-ball 124 versus Mumbai Indians last year, the highest individual score by an uncapped player in IPL.