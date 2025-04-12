IPL 2025, LSG vs GT: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
In a gripping IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended Gujarat Titans's (GT) four-match winning streak.
The Titans set a target of 181 runs with Sudharsan and Shubman Gill both scoring fifties.
However, LSG chased down the target in the final over thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.
Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.
Match summary
How did the game pan out?
GT began their innings with a promising partnership between Gill (60) and Sudharsan (56) adding 120 runs.
However, after their dismissal, the remaining batters struggled to maintain momentum and GT ended up with a total of 180/6.
LSG began their chase with a 65-run opening stand between Aiden Markram (58) and Rishabh Pant (21). Markram then joined Nicholas Pooran (61) to add another 58 runs as LSG won by six wickets.
GT
A fine spell from Krishna
Though it was a tough day for most of the GT bowlers, Prasidh Krishna bowled an impressive spell.
He drew the first blood for the Titans in the seventh over, dismissing Pant for 21.
The pacer later dismissed the other opener, Markram, as well.
The fast bowler finished with his spell with impressive figures worth 2/26 from four overs.
Information
Composed knock from Badoni
Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni was LSG's 'Impact Player.' He didn't have much to bat as the Super Giants were comfortably placed at 123/2 when Badoni arrived. The batter, however, played a responsible knock (28* off 20 balls). Badoni, who hit the winning six, smoked two fours as well.