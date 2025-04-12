What's the story

In a gripping IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ended Gujarat Titans's (GT) four-match winning streak.

The Titans set a target of 181 runs with Sudharsan and Shubman Gill both scoring fifties.

However, LSG chased down the target in the final over thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran.

Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.