IPL 2025: DC maintain 100% win record with RCB scalp
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Match number 24 of the IPL 2025 season witnessed RCB score 163/7 in 20 overs.
RCB were off to a strong start handed by Phil Salt before seeing their innings get stalled. Tim David's finesse in the death overs helped them surpass 160.
In response, DC were 30/3 at one stage before KL Rahul's magnificent knock helped them steal the show.
Initial onslaught
Phil Salt's explosive start
Salt's innings was highlighted by his aggressive attack on Mitchell Starc, where he hit three fours and two sixes in the third over of the innings.
This over alone contributed to a total of 30 runs, propelling RCB past the 50-run mark within just three overs.
This was RCB's second-fastest team 50 in their history.
Salt ended with 37 from 17 balls (4s: 4, 6s: 3). He added 61 runs for the opening wicket alongside Virat Kohli.
Downfall
RCB's batting collapse after Salt's dismissal
The match turned on its head when Salt was run out after a miscommunication with Kohli.
Despite getting off to a flier, RCB could only add 11 runs in the next three overs. Mukesh Kumar bowled a wicket-maiden in this phase.
Despite Kohli hitting a six off Vipraj Nigam over long-on, he fell to the bowler in the 7th over, reducing RCB to 74/3.
Crucial wickets from DC saw the hosts suffer at 125/7 after 17.1 overs.
Clutch performance
Tim David's late flourish boosts RCB
David's late flourish helped RCB surpass 160.
He smashed four sixes and two fours in the last two overs of the innings.
David stayed unbeaten on 37 runs off 20 balls, rescuing his team from a potentially lower score.
His 37* takes him to a total of 751 runs in the IPL from 43 matches (39 innings) at 31.29 (SR: 173.04).
Overall, he has 5,244 runs in T20s at 29.96 (SR: 160.51). He owns 327 sixes in T20s.
Bowling brilliance
Kuldeep and Nigam choke RCB
Kuldeep Yadav kept it tight with his length and picked two important wickets - Jitesh Sharma and Rajat Patidar. He ended his four overs with brilliant figures of 2/17.
Kuldeep has raced to 8 wickets this season at 11.12 (ER: 5.56). Overall, he owns 95 IPL scalps from 88 matches at 26.07.
Nigam also proved to be economical, picking two wickets for 18 runs in his four overs. In 4 matches this season, he has 5 scalps at 20.20.
Kohli
Kohli attains this unique boundary milestone in IPL
Kohli became the first batter in IPL history to clock 1,000 boundaries - 4s and 6s.
Kohli hit one four and two sixes in his 22-run knock versus DC. Notably, he needed 2 boundaries to reach the milestone. He now owns 1,001 boundaries.
Kohli has raced to 721 fours and 280 sixes in IPL, taking his total count to 1,001.
Kohli has amassed 8,190 runs from 257 IPL matches at 38.81 (249 innings).
DC
Summary of DC's innings
DC were off to a dismal start in the run-chase. Faf du Plessis scored two off 7 balls against his former side.
Jake Fraser-McGurk fell for a paltry score of 7. Abishek Porel also failed to chip in, scoring 7 runs.
This was DC get reduced to 30/3. Rahul and Axar Patel added 28 runs thereafter before the latter departed (58/4).
Rahul made his presence felt and alongside Stubbs, he got the job done for the Capitals.
Rahul
Rahul slams 93* for DC, registers his 39th IPL fifty
Rahul's classy 93* was laced with 7 fours and six sixes. He struck at 175.47.
The star batter, who was snapped up by DC in the 2025 mega auction, hammered his 2nd successive fifty this season.
In three matches, he owns 185 runs this season, having scored 15 and 77 in his last two games.
In 135 IPL matches, Rahul has amassed 4,868 runs at 46.36. This was his 39th fifty (100s: 4).
He now owns 197 sixes in IPL.
Do you know?
Rahul averages 74.10 against RCB
As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul now averages 74.10 versus RCB in the IPL. He owns 741 runs from 17 matches (16 innings) with his strike rate being 147.31. He slammed his 4th fifty (100s: 1). Rahul surpassed 50 fours versus RCB (53) and owns 43 sixes.
Information
67th T20 fifty for Rahul
This was Rahul's 67th T20 fifty. He also owns 6 hundreds. In 229 matches (216 innings), Rahul has raced to 7,771 runs at 42.46. In addition to 321 sixes, he owns 658 fours.
Partnership
Highest partnership for 5th wicket or lower for DC
Rahul and Stubbs added 111* runs for the 5th wicket against RCB for DC.
This is now the highest stand for the 5th wicket or lower for DC in the IPL.
The two surpassed an unbeaten 110*-run stand between JP Duminy & Ross Taylor (also vs RCB, Sharjah, 2014).
Stubbs was unbeaten on 38 from 23 balls. He struck at 165.22.
Do you know?
45th defeat for RCB in Bengaluru
As per Cricbuzz, RCB now own the most number of defeats at a single venue in the IPL. They suffered their 45th defeat at the Chinnaswamy in Bengaluru, going past 44 defeats posted by DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Information
Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes past Ashwin with this record
RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 2/26 from his 4 overs. He now owns 186 IPL scalps, surpassing R Ashwin's tally of 185 to reclaim the number three spot in terms of most number of wickets in the IPL.
Points table
A look at the points table
DC have four wins from 4 matches and own 8 points. Their NRR reads +1.278. DC are placed 2nd in the 10-team table.
Gujarat Titans, who have played a match more, own 4 wins and a defeat. They also have 8 points with a superior NRR of +1.413.
RCb remain third with three wins and two defeats from 5 matches.