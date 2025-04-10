What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) saw Delhi Capitals (DC) beat them at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Match number 24 of the IPL 2025 season witnessed RCB score 163/7 in 20 overs.

RCB were off to a strong start handed by Phil Salt before seeing their innings get stalled. Tim David's finesse in the death overs helped them surpass 160.

In response, DC were 30/3 at one stage before KL Rahul's magnificent knock helped them steal the show.