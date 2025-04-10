What's the story

Virat Kohli has become the first batter in Indian Premier League history to clock 1,000 boundaries - 4s and 6s.

Kohli hit one four and two sixes in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season on Thursday against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.

Notably, he needed 2 boundaries to reach the milestone. He now owns 1,001 boundaries.

Here are the details.