Virat Kohli attains this unique boundary milestone in IPL: Details
What's the story
Virat Kohli has become the first batter in Indian Premier League history to clock 1,000 boundaries - 4s and 6s.
Kohli hit one four and two sixes in Match 24 of the IPL 2025 season on Thursday against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru.
Notably, he needed 2 boundaries to reach the milestone. He now owns 1,001 boundaries.
Here are the details.
Do you know?
Kohli leads the show with Dhawan and Warner next
Kohli has raced to 721 fours and 280 sixes in IPL, taking his total count to 1,001 from 257 matches (249 innings). Shikhar Dhawan is next with 920 boundaries (768 fours and 152 sixes). David Warner is next with 899 boundaries (663 fours, 236 sixes).
Runs
Kohli scores 22 versus DC, races to 8,190 IPL runs
Kohli scored a 14-ball 22 versus DC on Thursday before being dismissed by Vipraj Nigam in the 7th over. RCB were 74/3 when he was sent back.
Kohli has raced to 8,190 runs from 257 IPL matches at 38.81 (249 innings).
In IPL 2025, he has amassed 186 runs from 5 matches at 46.50.
He has hit 16 fours and 8 sixes.