MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain for IPL 2025
By Rajdeep Saha
Apr 10, 2025 06:25 pm
MS Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings for the remainder of Indian Premier League 2025 season after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the tournament with an elbow fracture.
Head Coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the development on Thursday.
CSK are set to face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday at the Chepauk.
Here are the details.
Gaikwad ruled out for rest of IPL 2025 season
Gaikwad, who led CSK in the team's first five IPL 2025 matches, has been ruled out of the tournament, serving the Super Kings a big blow. He suffered a hairline fracture on his elbow.
🚨 OFFICIAL STATEMENT 🚨— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 10, 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the season due to a hairline fracture of the elbow.
MS DHONI TO LEAD. 🦁
GET WELL SOON, RUTU ! ✨ 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/U0NsVhKlny