What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has expressed confidence in his team's upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 in Bengaluru.

He attributes this confidence to RCB's recent victories and the diverse contributions from all players.

"We have the upper hand because we have played away games and we have won the difficult games," Sharma said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.