'RCB playing smart cricket': Jitesh Sharma ahead of DC clash
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has expressed confidence in his team's upcoming clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025 in Bengaluru.
He attributes this confidence to RCB's recent victories and the diverse contributions from all players.
"We have the upper hand because we have played away games and we have won the difficult games," Sharma said as quoted by the Hindustan Times.
RCB's performance
RCB's strong start in IPL 2024
RCB has had a strong start to IPL 2025, having defeated reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match at Eden Gardens.
They went on to beat two other league giants, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Despite Delhi Capitals being the only unbeaten team so far (three wins from as many matches), Sharma believes their reliance on few players could be a potential issue.
Team strategy
RCB's strategy: Smart cricket
Sharma credits RCB's resurgence to "smart cricket."
He explained that the team's strategy has shifted from blind aggression to controlled play.
"We are playing smart cricket and we are just going and bashing every bowler. We know everyone's strength and the team management has given us a proper role," he said, emphasizing their strategic approach in the game.
Opponent analysis
Jitesh Sharma praises Jasprit Bumrah's performance
Sharma recently faced off against Mumbai Indians's pacer Jasprit Bumrah and had high praise for him.
"I felt as if he had just come back from the ICC Champions Trophy. Bumrah is so accurate," he said, highlighting the bowler's skill and fitness level.
This statement just goes on to show how much Sharma respects his opponents in the league.
Mentorship
Jitesh Sharma credits Dinesh Karthik for his success
Sharma's success at RCB is also credited to team mentor Dinesh Karthik.
"It's been a great journey till now because in the off-season, I really worked hard with him," Sharma said.
He further added that every shot he plays now is a replica of what Karthik used to play, highlighting the impact Karthik has had on his game.