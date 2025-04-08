IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: How the Impact Players fared
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter, Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered their third victory in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
The match was held at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, where rising star Priyansh Arya stole the show with an impressive century.
Despite CSK's strong start and valiant efforts from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, they were restricted to 201/5 while chasing 220.
Here's how the Impact Players fared in this match.
Match highlights
How did the game pan out?
Arya was the star performer for PBKS, scoring a stunning 103. He was the only batter from PBKS's top six to score in double-digits.
PBKS posted a daunting 219/6, courtesy of Shashank Singh's 52* alongside Marco Jansen's 34*.
CSK began well with openers Rachin Ravindra (36) and Devon Conway (69) stitching 61 runs. However, PBKS bowlers kept the scoring rate in check.
Despite an 89-run partnership between Conway and Shivam Dube (42), CSK fell short.
LSG
Thakur bowled the decisive final over
Pacer Yash Thakur was PBKS' 'Impact Player'. He did not start off well as his first two overs in the powerplay, went for 21 runs.
He then bowled the 11th over, which saw him concede nine runs.
Tasked to defend 26 runs in the final over, the pacer dismissed the well-set MS Dhoni on the first delivery.
He gave away just nine runs in the over, helping PBKS prevail. Thakur finished with 1/39 from three overs.
CSK
A fine knock from Shivam Dube
CSK's 'Impact Player' Shivam Dube finally played an innings of substance after a string of low scores.
CSK were reeling at 62/2 when he arrived to bat. The southpaw joined forces with Conway and added 89 runs for the third wicket.
Dube, who played some breathtaking shots, eventually fell to Lockie Ferguson in the 16th over.
He hence departed for 42 off 27 balls (3 fours, 2 sixes).