What's the story

In a thrilling encounter, Punjab Kings (PBKS) registered their third victory in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The match was held at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, where rising star Priyansh Arya stole the show with an impressive century.

Despite CSK's strong start and valiant efforts from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, they were restricted to 201/5 while chasing 220.

Here's how the Impact Players fared in this match.