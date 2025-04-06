IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
The match, played on Sunday in Hyderabad, witnessed SRH's batting woes. They could only post 152/8 while batting first.
While Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets, Shubman Gill (61*) and Washington Sundar (49) played valuable knocks.
Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.
Match highlights
How did the game pan out?
Siraj's stellar performance saw him dismiss Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma in the powerplay. His career-best 4/17 restricted SRH.
Nitish Reddy (31) and Heinrich Klaasen (27) played a crucial role with a 50-run partnership after their team's early struggles at 50/3.
Chasing 153, GT lost two wickets early on. However, Gill and Sundar stepped up to rescue with a 90-run stand.
Their brilliance meant the team (153/3) prevailed in just 16.4 overs.
Information
Poor outing for Simarjeet Singh
Pacer Simarjeet Singh was SRH's 'Impact Player' as he bagged a two-ball duck in the penultimate over. Furthermore, his first over went for 20 runs as Sundar took him to the cleaners. That turned out to be his solitary over in the game.
GT
Rutherford excels in the run chase
GT's 'Impact Player' Sherfane Rutherford arrived to bat when his team lost the wicket of Sundar as the score read 106/3 in the 14th over.
Rutherford played an attacking knock, knocking SRH entirely out of the duel.
He returned back unbeaten on 35 off 16 balls as his stunning cameo was laced with six fours and a maximum.