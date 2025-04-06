What's the story

Gujarat Titans (GT) handed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) their fourth consecutive defeat in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The match, played on Sunday in Hyderabad, witnessed SRH's batting woes. They could only post 152/8 while batting first.

While Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets, Shubman Gill (61*) and Washington Sundar (49) played valuable knocks.

Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.