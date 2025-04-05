What's the story

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has given an optimistic update on the fitness of bowler Mayank Yadav.

After LSG's recent win over Mumbai Indians, Langer said that Mayank is "up and running" at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Although Langer doesn't have a specific timeline for his return to action, he confirmed that Mayank is bowling at "90-95%."