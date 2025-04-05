IPL 2025: Mayank Yadav nearing full fitness, says Justin Langer
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) head coach Justin Langer has given an optimistic update on the fitness of bowler Mayank Yadav.
After LSG's recent win over Mumbai Indians, Langer said that Mayank is "up and running" at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
Although Langer doesn't have a specific timeline for his return to action, he confirmed that Mayank is bowling at "90-95%."
Recovery process
Mayank's journey to recovery
Mayank has been recovering from a back injury and toe infection, which had delayed his return by "a week or two."
LSG's bowling attack was severely weakened at the start of the ongoing IPL season due to injuries to Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, and Mayank.
Langer thanked the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for their efforts in getting them back on the field.
Performance boost
Shardul Thakur has chipped in
In wake of their first injury crisis, LSG roped in Shardul Thakur after Mohsin was ruled out ahead of the tournament opener.
Thakur has been instrumental in both of LSG's victories, having taken seven wickets in four games.
On Friday, Akash Deep made a return after recovering from his back injury and bowled four overs for 46 runs while picking one wicket.
NCA's role
Avesh Khan's return
Though Avesh has played three games, he has been expensive, picking only two wickets.
Langer praised the NCA for their contribution in the players' recovery process. He hoped Mayank would also be back on the field soon.
"He's up, he's keen to get going," said Langer about Mayank.
"I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully... now hopefully Mayank as well."
Mayank
LSG's significant investment in Mayank Yadav
LSG had earlier retained Mayank for ₹11 crore before the mega auction, a huge jump from his previous price of ₹20 lakh before the 2024 season.
The amount was mainly because of his ability to bowl consistently at speeds of over 150kph.
In fact, he bagged Player-of-the-Match awards in his first two IPL matches and was later added by national selectors to the pool of quicks given fast-bowling contracts.