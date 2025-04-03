IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: Presenting Player of the Day
The Kolkata Knight Riders humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs at Eden Gardens in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.
KKR posted a score of 200/6. In response, SRH were folded for 120 runs in 16.4 overs.
KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora was sensational with the ball. He is our Player of the Day pick for his bright spell (3/29).
Arora gets the big wicket of Travis Head
Arora was on the money, dismissing Travis Head with his 2nd delivery.
Head smashed a four off the very first ball he faced. However, he was dismissed thereafter.
The Aussie went hard on the drive but sliced the ball.
Notably, Arora has now dismissed Head twice across two IPL innings.
Head was dismissed by Arora for a first-ball duck in the IPL 2024 final.
2 more crucial wickets for the pacer
Arora then dismissed Ishan Kishan, bowling a wicket-maiden in his 2nd over.
A fuller delivery angled across the batter as Kishan drove the ball uppishly to covers. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane sprung to his left to take a superb catch.
Arora then conceded 15 runs off his 3rd over.
Later on, he came back to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen (33) in the 15th over.
Arora races to 25 wickets in the IPL
Arora finished with 3/29 from his 4 overs. He bowled 12 dot balls and was hit for four sixes and a six. He has raced to 25 IPL scalps from 23 matches at 27.60. As per ESPNcricinfo, 7 of his wickets have come against SRH.
April 3, 2025