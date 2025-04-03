What's the story

The Kolkata Knight Riders humbled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs at Eden Gardens in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.

KKR posted a score of 200/6. In response, SRH were folded for 120 runs in 16.4 overs.

KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora was sensational with the ball. He is our Player of the Day pick for his bright spell (3/29).