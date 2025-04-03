IPL 2025: KKR bounce back with statement win against SRH
What's the story
The Kolkata Knight Riders displayed their all-round strength against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.
Crucial knocks from Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh helped KKR putting up 200/6.
In response, SRH bit the dust, losing wickets at regular intervals. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy impressed with three-wicket hauls for the side.
After a mammoth defeat against Mumbai Indians, KKR bounced back in style.
Strong foundation
Rahane and Raghuvanshi's partnership propels KKR
Ajinkya Rahane and Raghuvanshi stitched a formidable partnership, adding 81 runs to the total.
Rahane scored 38 runs from 27 balls, while Raghuvanshi scored a brisk half-century off just 32 balls.
Their strong performance was instrumental in taking KKR to their first 200-plus total of the IPL season.
However, SRH's Zeeshan Ansari and Kamindu Mendis broke the momentum by dismissing both batsmen in quick succession in the middle overs.
From 97/2, KKR were reduced to 97/3 and then 106/4.
Final push
Late surge from Iyer and Rinku lifts KKR to 200
Despite losing two key players, KKR's batting lineup proved to be resilient.
Iyer and Rinku Singh stepped up in the final overs, scoring quickly against Simarjeet Singh, Pat Cummins, and Harshal Patel.
Their aggressive batting led KKR to score an impressive 78 runs in the last five overs of their innings.
The two added a stand of 91 runs for the 5th wicket.
Iyer hit a 29-ball 60 whereas Rinku remained unbeaten on 32 from 17 balls.
Raghuvanshi
Raghuvanshi slams his 2nd half-century in IPL
Raghuvanshi scored a vital 32-ball 50. The batter's knock was laced with five fours and two sixes (SR: 156.25).
In four matches this season, Raghuvanshi has racked up 128 runs at 42.66. His strike rate reads 147.12.
Overall in the IPL, he owns 291 runs from 14 matches (11 innings) at 29.10, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 2nd fifty. He owns a strike rate worth 151.56.
Rahane
Rahane is closing in on 7,000 T20 runs
KKR skipper Rahane smashed 1 four and four sixes from 27 balls. He has raced to 123 runs from 4 matches this season (50s: 1) at 30.75.
Overall, the veteran batter owns 4,765 IPL runs at 30.15.
Rahane is closing in on 7,000 T20 runs (6,975) at 29.68. He has raced to 170 sixes.
Iyer
Iyer registers his 12th IPL fifty, including three against SRH
Iyer's 29-ball 60 had 7 fours and three sixes (SR: 206.90).
The knock took him to a tally of 1,395 runs from 55 IPL matches (52 innings) at 31. This was his 12th fifty. He also owns a ton. His strike rate reads 137.84.
The southpaw has raced to 209 runs versus SRH in the IPL from nine matches at 29.71. His strike rate is 152.94 (50s: 3).
Vs SRH
3 successive 50s for Iyer versus SRH
Iyer's last three scores vs SRH read 51* (28) - Qualifier 1 2024; 52* (26) - Final 2024; and 60 (29) - today.
As per Cricbuzz, Iyer is the third player to slam 3-plus successive fifty-plus scores versus SRH in the IPL.
Sanju Samson hit 4 successive 50-plus scores between 2021-23) with Faf du Plessis hitting three such scores between 2022-24) and now Iyer (2024-25) has joined the duo.
Information
Iyer races to 2,965 runs in T20s
Iyer is closing in on 3,000 runs in the 20-over format. He has 2,965 runs under his belt from 128 matches (115 innings). He averages 36.15. This was his 17th T20 fifty (100s: 1).
Rinku
Rinku shines in his 50th IPL outing
Playing his 50th match in the IPL, KKR ace Rinku ended up scoring 32* runs from 17 balls. He slammed four fours and a six. He struck at 188.24.
The Indian cricketer has raced to 954 IPL runs at 30.77 from 43 innings. He has struck at 143.67.
Rinku owns 4 fifties in the IPL. He has smoked 48 sixes and 73 fours.
Information
Summary of the SRH bowlers
Mohammed Shami clocked 1/29 from his 4 overs. Skipper Cummins managed 1/44 whereas Simarjeet Singh recorded 0/47 from his 4 overs. Ansari bowled well (1/25 from 3 overs). Harshal finished with 1/43 (4 overs). Kamindu bowled one over and recorded 1/4.
Burst
SRH reduced to 9/3 in 2.1 overs
KKR sent back SRH's top three batters in 2.1 overs. Travis Head was dismissed by Vaibhav Arora in the 2nd ball of SRH's innings. This was after Head hit a four off the 1st delivery.
The sixth ball of the 2nd over saw Abhishek Sharma depart 2 runs off six balls. Harshit Rana picked his wicket.
The first ball of the 3rd over saw Ishan Kishan depart off Arora's bowling, leaving SRH reeling at 9/3.
Progrression
Kamindu scores 27 runs, shares two mini partnerships
SRH somehow resurrected their innings with a 35-run stand between Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kamindu for the 4th wicket.
Kamindu hit Andre Russell for a six and a four before a change of strike saw Nitish hold out, reducing SRH to 44/4.
A 22-run stand was then added between Kamindu and Heinrich Klaasen.
However, Sunil Narine ended Kamindu's stay at the crease. The Sri Lankan scored 27 runs off 20 balls (4s: 1, 6s: 2).
Information
Klaasen threatens with a 21-ball 33
Still Klaasen was on the pitch, SRH were very much in the game. The South African hit 33 runs from 21 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. He struck at 157.14. In 8 matches versus KKR, Klaasen now owns 214 runs at 42.80. He has smashed 15 sixes and 10 fours (SR: 162.12).
Bowling
Summary and stats of the KKR bowlers
Vaibhav clocked 3/29 from his 4 overs (1 maiden).
Vaibhav has raced to 25 scalps from 23 matches in the IPL at 27.60. The 3/27 is now his best performance.
Rana took 1/15 from his three overs. He owns 28 scalps from 25 matches at 24.71.
Chakravarthy claimed 3/22 from his 3 overs. He owns 89 scalps from 75 matches at 23.55.
Sunil Narine grabbed 1/30, racing to 182 scalps. Russell (2/21) bowled 1.4 overs. He owns 119 IPL scalps.
Information
A look at the points table
KKR have moved to 5th in the IPL 2025 standings from 10th place. They own 4 points from 4 matches (W2 L2). KKR's NRR reads +0.070. SRH have slipped to 10th and own 2 points from 4 matches (NRR -1.612).
Do you know?
8-3 win-loss record at Eden Gardens for KKR vs SRH
The two sides have met 29 times in the IPL. As per ESPNcricinfo, KKR have won 19 games in addition to losing nine. One game was tied. At Eden Gardens, the two teams have met 11 times. KKR hold an 8-3 win-loss record.