What's the story

The Kolkata Knight Riders displayed their all-round strength against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season on Thursday.

Crucial knocks from Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh helped KKR putting up 200/6.

In response, SRH bit the dust, losing wickets at regular intervals. Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy impressed with three-wicket hauls for the side.

After a mammoth defeat against Mumbai Indians, KKR bounced back in style.