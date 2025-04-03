How Nicholas Pooran has fared against MI in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Lucknow Super Giants have been riding on Nicholas Pooran's blistering knocks in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
Pooran, whose powerful hitting has made headlines, already owns a staggering 15 sixes in three games.
He is expected to replicate his run in LSG's second home game this season, against Mumbai Indians.
Here are his stats against the five-time champions in the IPL.
Stats
Pooran strikes at 170-plus against MI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran has racked up 205 runs from nine IPL matches at an average of 34.16 against MI. He has returned unbeaten twice in two innings.
Pooran is among the few batters with a 170-plus strike-rate against MI in the tournament (176.72).
He has hammered as many as 14 fours and 15 in this regard.
Information
His sublime form in IPL 2025
As mentioned, Pooran has been in sublime form in IPL 2025. He has racked up 189 runs across three innings at a mind-boggling strike-rate of 219.76. The Caribbean dasher has hammered 75(30), 70(26), and 44(30) in LSG's three encounters so far.
Battles
Key player battles for Pooran
One of Pooran's weaknesses has been full in-swinging deliveries by pacers. As seen in LSG's opener, Mitchell Starc knocked him over in a similar fashion.
MI's Trent Boult can set a similar plan for Pooran, who has fallen to the seamer once in two IPL innings. However, he strikes at 211.11 against Boult.
Deepak Chahar has also dismissed Pooran once in just two balls.
Information
Pooran closes in on 2,000 IPL runs
Pooran has been one of the cleanest strikers in recent times. He struck the third-most maximums (36) in IPL 2024. Overall, the left-handed batter has amassed 1,958 runs from 79 IPL games at a strike-rate of 166.49.