IPL 2025: Should Rohit Sharma alter his batting approach?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma is facing the heat for his poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.
Having scored just 21 runs from three matches, Rohit is in a downward spiral. Owing to the same, former Indian batters Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary have advised Rohit to change his batting approach.
Despite being one of the most aggressive openers of late, Rohit's current approach hasn't shown results in the IPL.
Context
Why does this story matter?
In the last three years, Rohit has completely changed his batting approach, which is deemed more risky. He tends to go after the bowlers from the outset.
While Rohit's numbers have improved in ODIs, his batting graph in the IPL has plunged due to risk-prone strokes at the start.
Therefore, several experts have started questioning his method in the cash-rich league.
Strategy shift
Tiwary advocates for a more measured approach
An IPL champion with Kolkata Knight Riders, Manoj Tiwary feels Rohit should play a little more carefully and spend more time in the middle.
He said, "There should be a season where he wins the Orange Cap. He's too good a player to not score consistently... If he stays at the crease... he is a player who has scored three double-centuries in ODIs."
Tiwary opined Rohit sometimes plays too fast and misses out on big innings.
Enjoyment over pressure
Sehwag encourages Rohit to enjoy the game
Another former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag, also joined the debate.
He opined Rohit should look to bat for 15 overs in a match which would probably see him score around a hundred runs.
"He should enjoy his cricket," Sehwag advised. "He shouldn't think of how many runs he has to score. He should just step out with the mindset that it's his day."
Position questioned
Vaughan questions Rohit's place in MI
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has also expressed concerns over Rohit's place in the Mumbai Indians lineup.
Following Rohit's third consecutive low score of 0, 8, and 13 across three IPL 2025 games, Vaughan cast doubts over the right-hander's strategy.
He suggested if it weren't for his fame, he might not even be part of the starting line-up.