What's the story

Mumbai Indians batter Rohit Sharma is facing the heat for his poor form in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Having scored just 21 runs from three matches, Rohit is in a downward spiral. Owing to the same, former Indian batters Virender Sehwag and Manoj Tiwary have advised Rohit to change his batting approach.

Despite being one of the most aggressive openers of late, Rohit's current approach hasn't shown results in the IPL.