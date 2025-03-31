What's the story

In a stunning display of skill, debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returned with brilliant figures of 4/24 as the Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to record their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

Kumar's brilliance helped MI restrict KKR to their lowest total of the season - 116/10 in 16.2 overs.

In response, MI (121/2) prevailed in just 12.5 overs.

Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.