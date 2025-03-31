IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: How the 'Impact Players' fared
What's the story
In a stunning display of skill, debutant left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar returned with brilliant figures of 4/24 as the Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to record their maiden win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
Kumar's brilliance helped MI restrict KKR to their lowest total of the season - 116/10 in 16.2 overs.
In response, MI (121/2) prevailed in just 12.5 overs.
Here we analyze the performance of the 'Impact Players'.
Summary
How did the game pan out?
KKR faltered against MI's relentless bowling attack, ending the powerplay at a precarious 41 for four.
Kumar was instrumental in this middle-order collapse. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was KKR's top-scorer with just 26 runs off 16 balls.
Chasing the modest target, MI got off to a solid start with openers Rohit Sharma (13) and Ryan Rickelton (62*) adding 46 runs.
Will Jacks (16) and Suryakumar Yadav (27*) also made valuable contributions to the run chase.
KKR
Short stay for Pandey
As KKR were reduced to 45/5, they sent Manish Pandey as their 'Impact Player'.
The veteran batter played some fine shots and found the ropes on three occasions (2 fours, 1 six).
However, Kumar rattled his stumps in the 11th over. Notably, this match marked his maiden outing in IPL 2025.
Rohit
Rohit falters with the bat
Rohit Sharma was MI's 'Impact Player' as he opened the innings in the run chase.
He looked rusty as the KKR pacers were disciplined in the first few overs.
However, he broke the shackles with a six off Harshit Rana in the second over.
Rohit eventually fell to Andre Russell in the fifth over. He hence departed for a 12-ball 13. 8 and 0 were his previous scores this year.