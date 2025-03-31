What's the story

Rohit Sharma's continued batting woes in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) have sparked criticism among fans and experts.

The former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain scored just 13 runs in his latest assignment against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Though MI prevailed, Rohit registered his third successive failure this season.

Let's decode his struggles.