Rohit Sharma records his third successive failure in IPL 2025
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's continued batting woes in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) have sparked criticism among fans and experts.
The former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain scored just 13 runs in his latest assignment against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Though MI prevailed, Rohit registered his third successive failure this season.
Let's decode his struggles.
Early exit
Rohit falters with the bat vs KKR
Rohit could only score 13 runs off 12 balls in his latest assignment.
His innings featured a six off a free hit against Harshit Rana but ended prematurely as he gave an easy catch to Harshit off a short ball from Andre Russell.
Notably, he was involved in a 46-run opening stand with Ryan Rickelton (61*) as MI comfortably chased down the 117-run target.
They (121/2) prevailed in just 12.5 overs.
Disappointing starts
His previous failures this season
In MI's opening match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit's performance was disappointing as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.
CSK bowler Khaleel Ahmed trapped him with an inswinger which Rohit tried to flick but ended up getting caught at mid-wicket by Shivam Dube.
Rohit's woes persisted into MI's second match of the season where he could only manage eight runs off four balls.
Mohammed Siraj was his nemesis on this occasion.
Information
Comfortable win for MI
Despite Rohit's struggles, Mumbai Indians registered an eight-wicket victory over KKR, courtesy of debutant Ashwani Kumar's brilliant 4/24 and Ryan Rickelton's unbeaten 62-run contribution. MI bowled out KKR for a mere 116 runs before chasing down the target in just 12.5 overs.
Stats
Here are his overall numbers
So far, Rohit has accumulated 6,649 runs across 260 IPL appearances at an average of 29.42, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He is the third-highest run-getter in the league's history. He has slammed 43 fifties and a couple of tons.
In MI colors, Rohit has smoked 5,479 runs in 215 IPL matches.
He is the highest run-scorer for the franchise.