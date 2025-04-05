3rd ODI: Babar Azam's fifty against NZ goes in vain
What's the story
New Zealand completed a clean sweep against Pakistan, winning the three-match ODI series 3-0.
The 3rd and final ODI at Bay Oval on April 4 saw the Kiwis defend 264 in a rain-curtailed affair (42 overs). Babar Azam's fighting half-century could not take Pakistan to victory.
Despite Imam-ul-Haq retiring hurt early, Babar and Abdullah Shafique built a solid partnership. However, the visitors lost by 43 runs.
Half-century
Babar fails to capitalize on his fifty
The match took an unexpected turn when Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt after being hit on the helmet by a throw. This saw Babar take guard in the middle.
Despite this setback, Babar and Shafique stitched a significant 69-run partnership before Ben Sears broke through, dismissing Shafique (33).
Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell managed to get Babar out post Pakistan's 100-run mark. The latter smashed a 58-ball 50 (4 fours and 1 six).
Collapse
Pakistan's middle order falters
Despite Babar's half-century and some resistance from Mohammad Rizwan (37) and Tayyab Tahir (33), Pakistan faltered against New Zealand's bowling attack.
Sears, who finished with a five-wicket haul, dealt with the middle and lower order. Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy dismissed Rizwan and Tahir.
This resulted in Pakistan being bowled out for 221 runs, falling short by 43 runs.
Stats
Babar awaits his ODI ton
Babar, hailed as one of the best Pakistan batters, has been getting fine starts of late. However, his conversion rate has been poor.
As per ESPNcricinfo, the former Pakistan skipper's last ODI century came during the 2023 Asia Cup.
Babar has scored 882 runs from 26 ODI innings at an average of 38.34 ever since. His tally includes nine half-centuries and a strike-rate of 80.10.
Information
Over 6,200 runs in ODIs
Despite his underwhelming run, Babar continues to hold a 55-plus average in ODI cricket. In 131 matches, he has amassed 6,235 runs at an average of 55.17. The Pakistan batter owns 19 tons and 37 half-centuries.