The match took an unexpected turn when Imam-ul-Haq had to retire hurt after being hit on the helmet by a throw. This saw Babar take guard in the middle.

Despite this setback, Babar and Shafique stitched a significant 69-run partnership before Ben Sears broke through, dismissing Shafique (33).

Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell managed to get Babar out post Pakistan's 100-run mark. The latter smashed a 58-ball 50 (4 fours and 1 six).