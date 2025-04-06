IPL 2025: Who leads Purple Cap race after SRH-GT match?
What's the story
Several high-stakes matches have made headlines in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
It should be mentioned that the coveted Purple Cap will go to the player who takes the most wickets in the season.
The Purple Cap race appears alluring as several bowlers have established themselves in the current competition.
Here we look at the leading wicket-takers following Match 19 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
#1
Noor Ahmad - 10 wickets
Noor Ahmad, Chennai Super Kings' left-arm wrist-spinner, continues to lead the Purple Cap leaderboard.
He was the first bowler this season to hit 10 wickets. Having played four games, he has scalped 10 wickets at a remarkable average of 11.80. His economy is also impressive (7.86).
Ahmad's brilliant 4/18 in CSK's first match against Mumbai Indians (MI) remains his best figures this season.
#2
Mohammed Siraj - 9 wickets
Gujarat Titans star Mohammed Siraj has been at his lethal best this season.
He has now raced to nine wickets across four games this season at 13.78.
His economy (7.75) is also impressive as the pacer has been the most effective in the powerplay overs.
Siraj bowled a sensational spell in the aforementioned game against SRH and recorded his best bowling figures in the competition (4/17).
#3
Mitchell Starc - 9 wickets
Delhi Capitals ace speedster Mitchell Starc owns the third spot on the Purple Cap leaderboard.
He owns nine wickets from just three games, averaging a sensational 11.55 (ER: 8.91).
His best performance was a stunning 5/35 against SRH, which was also his career-best T20 figures.
This brilliant show of bowling has helped him a lot on the leaderboard.
#4
Hardik Pandya - 8 wickets
MI captain Hardik Pandya occupies the fourth spot on the Purple Cap leaderboard, having taken eight wickets from three matches at 9.37. His economy is also brilliant.
The pacer boosted his tally with a five-wicket haul against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He claimed 5/36 in the game as this was his maiden fifer in the 20-over format.
He has also made some vital batting contributions.
#5
R Sai Kishore - 8 wickets
The fifth spot on this list is occupied by Gujarat Titans left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.
The 28-year-old has featured in four matches, having picked up eight wickets at 14.12. His economy of 7.06 is also brilliant.
Most of his success has come in the middle overs as his best figures read 3/30.