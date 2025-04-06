What's the story

Several high-stakes matches have made headlines in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

It should be mentioned that the coveted Purple Cap will go to the player who takes the most wickets in the season.

The Purple Cap race appears alluring as several bowlers have established themselves in the current competition.

Here we look at the leading wicket-takers following Match 19 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.