IPL 2025: Who leads Orange Cap race after SRH-GT match?
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been garnering headlines thanks to one high-voltage game after another.
It must be noted that the highest run-scorer of the season will receive the prestigious Orange Cap.
As several batters have made their mark in the ongoing event, the Orange Cap race looks enticing.
Here we look at the leading run-getters following Match 19 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.
#1
Nicholas Pooran - 201 runs
Lucknow Super Giants star Nicholas Pooran has been in sublime form in IPL 2025.
He is currently leading the Orange Cap race, having racked up 201 runs across four innings at a mind-boggling strike rate of 218.48.
His average is also brilliant (50.25) as his tally includes 18 fours and 16 sixes (Highest score: 75).
The Caribbean dasher hammered 70-plus scores in LSG's first two encounters.
#2
Sai Sudharsan - 186 runs
GT's Sai Sudharsan has featured in four games, having scored 191 runs at an impressive average of 47.75.
Often criticized for lacking intent, the southpaw owns a strike rate of 150.39 this season (16 fours, 9 sixes).
He also scored fifties in his first two games this season. The southpaw could only manage five runs in the aforementioned game against SRH.
#3
Mitchell Marsh - 184 runs
In Mitchell Marsh, we have another LSG star on this list. He now has 184 runs from four innings as he has crossed the 50-run mark thrice.
While he averages 46, his strike rate is also brilliant (185.86).
The Australian star has smoked 22 fours besides 10 sixes. His best score reads 72.
Rankings
Other players in the top 5
The fourth and fifth spots on this list are occupied by Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav and Gujarat Titans's Jos Buttler, respectively.
Yadav has featured in four matches, scoring 171 runs at 57 (SR: 161.32). The tally includes a solitary fifty.
Meanwhile, Buttler has played four games, having scored 166 runs at 55.33. His strike rate is a brilliant 167.67. He owns two fifties.