What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has been garnering headlines thanks to one high-voltage game after another.

It must be noted that the highest run-scorer of the season will receive the prestigious Orange Cap.

As several batters have made their mark in the ongoing event, the Orange Cap race looks enticing.

Here we look at the leading run-getters following Match 19 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans.