Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has signed off with a tally of 657 runs in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.

Kohli scored a 43-run knock from 35 balls against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Asked to bat, Kohli fought hard in the middle and with his dismissal, RCB were reduced to 131/4.