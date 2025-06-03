Virat Kohli signs off with 657 runs in IPL 2025
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has signed off with a tally of 657 runs in the Indian Premier League 2025 season.
Kohli scored a 43-run knock from 35 balls against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Asked to bat, Kohli fought hard in the middle and with his dismissal, RCB were reduced to 131/4.
Knock
An important knock in the big final
RCB lost the early wicket of Phil Salt to be reduced to 18/1 in the 2nd over.
A 38-run partnership followed between Kohli and Mayank Agarwal.
After Mayank's dismissal, Kohli forged a 40-run stand with skipper Rajat Patidar.
Another 35-run stand followed alongside Liam Livingstone before Kohli departed in the 15th over.
His knock had three fours. Afghanistan pacer Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed Kohli.
Do you know?
Kohli attains this record against Punjab Kings
Kohli became the highest run-scorer against Punjab Kings in the IPL. The 36-year-old attained the milestone with his 19th run. Warner, the legendary IPL batter, has scored a total of 1,134 runs against PBKS at 49.30 from 26 matches. Kohli now owns 1,159 runs.
IPL 2025
Kohli's IPL 2025 season in stats
Kohli played 15 matches and scored 657 runs at an average of 54.75.
He owned a strike rate of 144.75. Kohli slammed 8 fifties this season with a best score of an unbeaten 73. He hit 66 fours and 19 sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli managed 389 runs against pacers (9 dismissals) at 43.22. He scored 268 runs versus spinners at 89.33 (3 dismissals).
IPL finals
Kohli's performance in IPL finals
Across four IPL finals, Kohli has scored 139 runs at an average of 34.75. He owns 1 fifty with his strike rate being 126.36. He has hit 10 fours and 3 sixes.
Apart from this 43-run knock, he managed 54 runs versus SRH in the IPL 2016 final.
Before that, he scored 35 versus CSK in 2011 and 7 versus Deccan Chargers in 2009.
Overall numbers
Kohli's overall IPL and T20s stats
Kohli has raced to 8,661 runs in the IPL at 39.54 from 267 matches (259 innings).
In addition to 8 tons, he has 63 fifties. Kohli has slammed 771 fours and 291 sixes.
In T20 cricket, Kohli owns 13,543 runs from 414 matches (397 innings) at 41.92.
He owns 9 tons and 105 fifties. He has hit 1,210 fours and 435 sixes.
Do you know?
Kohli now owns most fours in IPL
Kohli, who hit three fours in the IPL 2025 final versus PBKS, now owns the most fours in the tournament's history. He steered clear of former IPL ace Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 768 fours.