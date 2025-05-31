May 31, 202508:04 am

What's the story

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has praised ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, calling him a "priceless asset" after their IPL 2025 Eliminator victory over Gujarat Titans.

The match was a high-scoring affair with 436 runs scored in total at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Bumrah shone with his economical bowling, giving away just 27 runs in four overs against a strong Gujarat batting line-up.

He also claimed an important wicket.