GT vs MI, Eliminator: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
In the Indian Premier League 2025 season Eliminator, Mumbai Indians (MI) overcame Gujarat Titans (GT) after setting a daunting target of 229 runs.
MI won by 20 runs with Gujarat managing 208/6 in 20 overs.
MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional for his side. He bowled four overs and conceded only 27 runs for one wicket.
He is our Player of the Day pick.
Bowling
A solid spell from Bumrah
In a chase of 229, MI skipper Hardik Pandya handed Bumrah the 2nd over and he conceded just 4 runs.
Bumrah was brought back in the sixth over and he gave away 2 fours and conceded 11 runs.
In the 14th over of Gujarat's innings, Bumrah was re-introduced and he broke a fifty-plus stand by dismissing Washington Sundar.
He then bowled the 18th over.
Numbers
Bumrah races to 18 wickets from 11 matches this season
Bumrah bowled 11 dot balls in his four-over spell. He conceded two fours and a six.
He has 18 scalps this season at an average of 15.33 from 11 matches.
Overall, he owns 183 IPL wickets, going level with Dwayne Bravo for the joint-2nd-most wickets among pacers in the IPL.
Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the most wickets among pacers in IPL.
Information
Bumrah is Gujarat vs Mumbai Player of the Day
Bumrah was sensational for MI on a surface which produced 400-plus runs on aggregate. On a day when every other bowler went for runs, Bumrah stayed true to his usual self and delivered the goods.