Presenting bowlers with most wickets against KKR in IPL
What's the story
Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of Punjab Kings's stunning win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.
PBKS pulled off the unbelievable as they defended the lowest-ever score in IPL history (111). They bowled KKR out for 95.
Chahal crushed the Knight Riders, who were cruising at 62/2, with a four-fer.
Here are the players with most IPL wickets against KKR.
#1
Yuzvendra Chahal: 33 wickets
Chahal, who took four wickets, unlocked a massive achievement during his historic spell. He became the highest wicket-taker against KKR in the IPL.
In 23 matches, the wrist-spinner has snapped up 33 wickets at an average of 20.75 against the Knight Riders. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.96.
Chahal owns two four-wicket hauls and a fifer against KKR.
#2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 32 wickets
In Mullanpur, Chahal went past Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who owns 32 wickets from 30 IPL games against KKR.
He remains the only other player with 30-plus wickets against this opposition in the IPL.
Bhuvneshwar, who was once a mainstay pacer for Team India, currently averages 27.25 against the Knight Riders. His economy rate reads 8.00.
#3
Jasprit Bumrah: 25 wickets
Another Indian seamer occupies the third spot on this list.
Mumbai Indians's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 25 wickets from 18 IPL games against the Knight Riders.
As per ESPNcricinfo, his average of 20.68 is the best for a bowler with more than 20 wickets against KKR.
Bumrah also has an impressive economy rate (7.73), while his tally includes a fifer.