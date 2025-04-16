What's the story

Yuzvendra Chahal was the star of Punjab Kings's stunning win against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 in Mullanpur.

PBKS pulled off the unbelievable as they defended the lowest-ever score in IPL history (111). They bowled KKR out for 95.

Chahal crushed the Knight Riders, who were cruising at 62/2, with a four-fer.

Here are the players with most IPL wickets against KKR.