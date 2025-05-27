'RCB's top-2 finish extremely important': Dinesh Karthik before LSG showdown
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for the final league-stage clash of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
The match, to be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, is pivotal for RCB's hopes of securing a top-two finish on the points table.
A win would guarantee them a place in Qualifier 1 and be a significant step toward potentially winning their first-ever IPL title.
Strategic goals
RCB's pursuit of a top-two finish
RCB's batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthik, stressed the importance of finishing in the top two.
"It is extremely important to finish in top two. That's all we have wanted so we're trying really hard for it," he said in a pre-match interaction on RCB's official social media channels.
The team hasn't achieved this milestone since 2016, making it even more significant for their IPL 2025 campaign.
Match significance
RCB's recent performance and upcoming challenges
Despite a strong IPL 2025 season, RCB suffered a setback in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
The defeat has made the upcoming clash with LSG even more important, as it will determine whether they qualify for Qualifier 1 or have to take the longer route through the Eliminator.
A win would pit them against Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1, while a loss would see Gujarat Titans remain at the second place.
Team dynamics
RCB's confidence and LSG's recent performance
RCB head into the high-stakes match with confidence, buoyed by a consistent campaign so far. The return of key pacer Josh Hazlewood from shoulder niggle has further boosted their morale.
On the other hand, LSG will be looking to carry forward their momentum from a recent win over Gujarat Titans.
Though the Super Giants have nothing but pride to play for, they won't mind spoiling RCB's plans.
Tally
RCB have 17 points
RCB own 17 points and a net run rate of +0.255, having won eight of their 13 games (NR: 1).
To dethrone PBKS from the top spot, RCB must beat LSG by at least 34 runs (if they score 200) or with 21 balls remaining (if they concede 200).
If RCB lose, they will face Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator on May 30. This would also mean GT would meet PBKS in Qualifier 1.