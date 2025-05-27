What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are gearing up for the final league-stage clash of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The match, to be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, is pivotal for RCB's hopes of securing a top-two finish on the points table.

A win would guarantee them a place in Qualifier 1 and be a significant step toward potentially winning their first-ever IPL title.