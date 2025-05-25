Travis Head completes 200 T20 sixes, 50 in IPL: Stats
Australian batter Travis Head has completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket.
Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the dasher reached the landmark in Match 68 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Head attained the feat with his third maximum of the match. He also raced to 50 sixes in the IPL.
Here are the key stats.
Stats
Breakdown of his T20 stats
Head completed 200 T20 sixes in his 158th match (154 innings).
The Aussie batter has racked up over 4,200 runs at an average of 31-plus. His strike-rate in the format goes past 148.
Head has tallied two tons and 25 half-centuries in the format.
As many as 53 of his T20 sixes have come for Australia in internationals.
Information
Over 50 sixes in BBL and IPL
Head made his T20 debut in the 2012/13 Big Bash League (BBL). Notably, 61 of his sixes have come in Australia's premier T20 league. As mentioned, he also raced past 50 sixes in the IPL.
Information
Head ran riot in IPL 2024
Head was one of SRH's three players to have smacked over 30 sixes in IPL 2024. He finished the season with 32 maximums and 64 fours. Head hammered 567 runs at a strike-rate of 191.55 that season.