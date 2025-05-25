What's the story

Australian batter Travis Head has completed 200 sixes in T20 cricket.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, the dasher reached the landmark in Match 68 of IPL 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Head attained the feat with his third maximum of the match. He also raced to 50 sixes in the IPL.

Here are the key stats.