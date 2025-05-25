IPL 2025, GT vs CSK: Our Player of the Day
What's the story
Dewald Brevis's explosive show powered Chennai Super Kings to a formidable win against Gujarat Titans in their final IPL 2025 encounter.
The match, played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, saw CSK post a season-high 230/5.
Brevis scored a 23-ball 57 and entered the elite club of T20 players with over 2,000 runs.
CSK later bowled GT out for 147, but it was Brevis's knock that gave them impetus.
He is our Player of the Day.
Match highlights
Brevis's explosive innings propels CSK to victory
Brevis walked onto the field when CSK were reeling at 144/3 after Shivam Dube's wicket.
His entry turned the tide of the match as he kept the scoring rate high with Ravindra Jadeja.
The South African cricketer attacked Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over, smashing him for successive boundaries and sixes.
Prasidh Krishna finally ended Brevis's innings in the last over, but not before he propelled CSK's score with 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Record achievement
Another record for Brevis
Brevis's half-century came off just 19 balls, making it the joint second-fastest in CSK history by balls.
He shares the record with Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane who achieved the same against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.
The only player to have a faster 50 for CSK is Suresh Raina, who scored a 16-ball half-century against Punjab Kings in 2014.
Information
Our Player of the Day
Although the likes of Conway, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Shivam Dube bolstered the first half of CSK's innings, Brevis added the finishing touch. His bravado in the final eight overs took CSK past 220. It was a rather one-sided effort as his batting partner Ravindra Jadeja dealt in singles.