Brevis walked onto the field when CSK were reeling at 144/3 after Shivam Dube's wicket.

His entry turned the tide of the match as he kept the scoring rate high with Ravindra Jadeja.

The South African cricketer attacked Mohammed Siraj in the penultimate over, smashing him for successive boundaries and sixes.

Prasidh Krishna finally ended Brevis's innings in the last over, but not before he propelled CSK's score with 4 fours and 5 sixes.