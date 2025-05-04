Revisiting RCB's narrowest triumphs in IPL by runs
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a stellar all-round performance to edge past Chennai Super Kings for their eighth win of 2025 IPL.
Defending 214, the match went down to the final over, where Yash Dayal sealed a thrilling two-run victory for RCB in Bengaluru.
Notably, this is RCB's joint-second-lowest win margin by runs in IPL.
We revisit RCB's narrowest victories in the IPL (by runs).
#1
1 run win vs DC, Ahmedabad, 2021
One of RCB's most thrilling wins came in IPL 2021, when they edged past Delhi Capitals by one run, their joint-lowest win margin by runs.
AB de Villiers' unbeaten 75 off 42 powered RCB to 171/5.
Despite fifties from Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, DC could only manage 170/4 in response.
Meanwhile, Harshal Patel's 2/37 proved pivotal in sealing the nail-biting finish for RCB.
#1
1 run win vs PBKS, Mohali, 2016
RCB's joint-lowest win margin by runs came in the 2016 season against then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings).
Powered by de Villiers' 64 off 35 and KL Rahul's brisk 42, RCB posted 175/6.
In reply, Murali Vijay's valiant 89 off 57 kept KXIP in the hunt, but Shane Watson's tight spell of 2/22 helped RCB seal a narrow one-run win.
#1
1 run win vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2019
The 39th match of IPL 2019 delivered another last-over thriller for RCB fans, as they edged past CSK by just one run, one of their narrowest wins by runs in IPL history.
Parthiv Patel's 53 and Moeen Ali's quick 26 helped RCB post 161/7.
In reply, despite MS Dhoni's valiant 84* off 48, two-fers from Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn sealed RCB's dramatic win.
#2
2 run win vs MI, Bengaluru, 2013
RCB's narrow two-run victory over Mumbai Indians (2013 season) remains their joint-second lowest win margin by runs in IPL.
Chris Gayle anchored RCB's innings with an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls, as wickets fell at the other end, leading to a modest total of 156/5.
Defending 157, Vinay Kumar's crucial 3/27 sealed the win, despite Dinesh Karthik's fighting 60 off 37 for MI.
#2
2 vs CSK, Bengaluru, 2025*
As mentioned, RCB's two-run win over CSK stands as another of their narrowest victories by runs, highlighting their grit and composure in last-over thrillers.
Fifties from Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell laid the foundation before Romario Shepherd's explosive 53* off 14 balls propelled RCB to 213/5.
In reply, Lungi Ngidi's crucial double strike in the 16th over (3/30 overall) sealed a two-run win.