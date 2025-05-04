What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a stellar all-round performance to edge past Chennai Super Kings for their eighth win of 2025 IPL.

Defending 214, the match went down to the final over, where Yash Dayal sealed a thrilling two-run victory for RCB in Bengaluru.

Notably, this is RCB's joint-second-lowest win margin by runs in IPL.

We revisit RCB's narrowest victories in the IPL (by runs).