What's the story

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season nears its climax, the playoff picture is finally starting to take shape.

The focus shifts to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two teams with a combined eight titles, whose hopes of making it to the playoffs have taken a massive hit.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are on the verge of ending an 11-year playoff drought.