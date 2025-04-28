IPL 2025 playoffs scenario: Can CSK, RR script a comeback?
What's the story
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season nears its climax, the playoff picture is finally starting to take shape.
The focus shifts to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two teams with a combined eight titles, whose hopes of making it to the playoffs have taken a massive hit.
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are on the verge of ending an 11-year playoff drought.
History
How many points required to qualify for playoffs?
Each side will play 14 games in the league stage.
Historically, 16 points — 8 wins — have been enough for a team to finish in the top four without depending upon other results.
Teams finishing with fewer points will have to depend upon other results to go through.
The net run rate comes into play if two teams are tied at points.
Top contenders
RCB, GT lead the standings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have developed a knack of winning away from home, with six of their seven wins this season coming from away matches.
They currently lead the points table with 14 points (NRR: +0.521). Three of their remaining four matches are at home.
Gujarat Titans, who are second in the points table with six wins from eight matches, are just two wins away from a playoff spot (NRR: +1.104).
They have three of their remaining six matches at home.
Mixed fortunes
MI and DC on the right path
Despite a rocky start to the season, Mumbai Indians have managed to win five games in a row, bringing them closer to playoff qualification (NRR: +0.889).
They need two more wins from their remaining four matches.
Delhi Capitals also remain two wins away from making it to the playoffs (NRR: +0.482).
They have two of their remaining five matches at home.
Final push
PBKS and LSG must buckle up
Punjab Kings' recent match in Kolkata was washed out due to rain.
They are now fifth in the standings with 11 points frome nine games (5 wins). Their NRR is +0.177.
PBKS must win three of their remaining five games to qualify without any hassle (NRR: -0.325).
Lucknow Super Giants have been inconsistent this season but still hold the key to their own fate with three wins needed from their remaining four games to seal a playoff spot (5 wins).
Do-or-die situation
Can KKR and SRH script a comeback?
Kolkata Knight Riders find themselves in a do-or-die situation after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out.
They need to win all their remaining five matches to qualify without depending on other teams (NRR: +0.212).
Sunrisers Hyderabad also need to win all their remaining five matches to guarantee qualification (NRR: -1.103).
Both SRH and KKR have won just three of their nine games so far. The Knight Riders, however, have a better run rate.
Unlikely scenario
RR and CSK on thin ice
Mathematically, Rajasthan Royals (NRR: -0.625) and Chennai Super Kings (NRR: -1.302) are still in the race for the playoffs but their chances are far from reality.
With only two wins each from nine matches, a turnaround would be nothing short of a miracle given both their seasons thus far.
They must win their all of their remaining five matches besides depending on other results.
Format
Advantages of finishing in top two
The top-four teams qualify for the playoffs. The winner of Qualifier 1 (Team 1 vs Team 2) proceeds to the final.
Meanwhile, the loser plays the winner of the Eliminator (Team 3 vs Team 4) in Qualifier 2.
The winner of Qualifier 2 (Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1) marches into the final (Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2).
Notably, teams finishing in the top two will have an additional chance to qualify.