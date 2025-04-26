IPL: Presenting pacers with the best bowling figures versus CSK
What's the story
Sunrisers Hyderabad handed Chennai Super Kings their seventh loss of 2025 IPL with a dominant five-wicket win at Chepauk.
Chasing 155, Ishan Kishan set the tone after Harshal Patel's brilliant 4/28 restricted CSK to 154/10 (20 overs).
Notably, Harshal's 4/28 now ranks as the fourth-best bowling figures by a pacer against CSK in IPL.
Here are the pacers with best bowling figures versus CSK.
#1
6/14 - Sohail Tanvir (RR), Jaipur, 2008
In the first IPL season, Rajasthan Royals' Sohail Tanvir tore through CSK with a sensational 6/14 (four overs).
Notably, his figures remain the best by a pacer against CSK in IPL.
He dismissed both openers for ducks (first over) while grabbing another in the third.
Tanvir then returned to remove Albie Morkel, Muthiah Muralidaran (17th over), and Makhaya Ntini, folding CSK for 109.
#2
4/17 - Zaheer Khan (RCB), Bengaluru, 2013
Zaheer Khan's 4/17 in two overs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013) ranks second on this list, achieved during a rain-shortened match.
Defending 107 (eight overs), Zaheer set the tone early by dismissing Michael Hussey and removing Suresh Raina (0) in the second over.
He later returned to claim the wickets of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the final over, sealing RCB's 24-run victory.
#3
4/18 - Trent Boult (MI), Sharjah, 2020
Match 41 of IPL 2020 saw Trent Boult record the third-best figures by a pacer against CSK with stunning figures of 4/18 in four overs, including a maiden.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he struck early, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad for zero and followed it with Faf du Plessis' scalp in the third over.
Later, he dismissed Jadeja and half-centurion Sam Curran to restrict CSK to 114/9.
#4
4/28 - Harshal Patel (SRH), Chennai, 2025*
As mentioned, the SRH pacer recorded the fourth-best figures by a pacer against CSK in IPL, returning with 4/28.
Harshal's spell saw him tear through CSK's batting, dismissing Sam Curran and Dewald Brevis early.
He followed it up with wickets of Dhoni and Noor Ahmad, folding CSK for 154.
SRH then chased it down successfully, clinching their first-ever win over CSK in Chennai.