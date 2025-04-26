In the first IPL season, Rajasthan Royals' Sohail Tanvir tore through CSK with a sensational 6/14 (four overs).

Notably, his figures remain the best by a pacer against CSK in IPL.

He dismissed both openers for ducks (first over) while grabbing another in the third.

Tanvir then returned to remove Albie Morkel, Muthiah Muralidaran (17th over), and Makhaya Ntini, folding CSK for 109.