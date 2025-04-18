What's the story

Ishan Kishan's highly-anticipated return to Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of Mumbai Indians (MI), didn't go as scripted.

The player, once a fan favorite in blue and gold, now dons the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The story of his return was riveting: a player released by his former franchise looking for redemption under new colors.

However, it became a forgettable chapter for the left-handed batter.

Here we decode his struggles this season.