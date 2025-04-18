Ishan Kishan continues to struggle in IPL 2025: Key stats
What's the story
Ishan Kishan's highly-anticipated return to Wankhede Stadium, the home ground of Mumbai Indians (MI), didn't go as scripted.
The player, once a fan favorite in blue and gold, now dons the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
The story of his return was riveting: a player released by his former franchise looking for redemption under new colors.
However, it became a forgettable chapter for the left-handed batter.
Here we decode his struggles this season.
Performance
Kishan dismissed for just 2 runs
Kishan's first meeting with MI this season was eagerly awaited by fans. However, he fell for a mere 2 runs off three balls.
The dismissal occurred when English all-rounder Will Jacks tempted Kishan into a miscalculated drive outside off in the ninth over.
The ball turned sharply away, beating the bat completely leading to wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton removing the bails with precision.
Form slump
Kishan's recent form has been disappointing
Notably, Kishan announced his arrival at SRH with a breathtaking 47-ball 106* in the team's opener against Rajasthan Royals.
However, he could enter double digits only once in his next six outings.
His scores after the hundred read: 0, 2, 2, 17, 9, and now another two.
Meanwhile, Kishan's latest failure hurt SRH as the Orange Army were restricted to just 162/5.
MI comfortably chased down the total.
Stats
Here are his overall IPL numbers
Overall, Kishan has raced to 138 runs across seven games in IPL 2025 at 27.60 (SR: 170.37).
The former Gujarat Lions and Mumbai Indians star now owns 2,782 IPL runs at 28.38.
In addition to a century, he has hit 16 fifties. Kishan has slammed 269 fours and 125 sixes.
His strike rate reads 137.24. Kishan was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction.