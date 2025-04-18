IPL 2025: Will Jacks reveals strategy to contain SRH openers
Mumbai Indians' all-rounder, Will Jacks, has revealed his successful strategy to neutralize Sunrisers Hyderabad's dangerous opening batsmen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.
In the match on April 17, Jacks took to the bowling crease right after the powerplay and managed to dismiss Ishan Kishan and Travis Head, while keeping Abhishek Sharma quiet, with impressive figures of 2/14 in three overs.
His performance was crucial in MI's four-wicket victory over SRH.
Tactical approach
Jacks explains his bowling strategy
The English all-rounder detailed his tactical approach in the post-match press conference.
He said, "Yeah, we spoke about using the whole wicket. Both batsmen like using their feet and hitting straight down the ground, so I was always prepared to use the wide line."
The off-spinner also said he was ready to bowl a few wides to restrict their scoring opportunities and focus on good length balls.
Game plan
Jacks reveals his strategy against aggressive batsmen
Jacks then revealed his game plan against the aggressive opening duo.
"So as long as I wasn't floating the ball up there and bowling aggressively, and bowling hard spin, using the wicket, that's what I was trying to do," he said.
He admitted that being the sixth bowler meant they would come hard at him and was happy with how he performed.
So I knew it was game on and thankfully I came out on the right side," he added.
Match performance
Jacks shines with bat and ball
Along with his brilliant bowling, Jacks also impressed with the bat.
He scored 36 runs off 26 balls (three boundaries and two sixes), guiding MI to chase down a target of 163 in just 18.1 overs.
His all-around performance earned him the Player of the Match title in his team's win over SRH.
The Mumbai Indians will next face their arch-rivals, Chennai Super Kings, on April 20, and Jacks will be eager to continue his fine form.
Match recap
MI hand SRH their fifth defeat of 2025 season
Batting first, SRH struggled on a tricky pitch, sliding from 59/0 to 82/3 due to constant dot ball pressure.
Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma lifted them to a competitive 162/5 firing in the death overs, while MI's Jacks impressed with 2/14.
To get MI's innings going, Rohit Sharma hit three key sixes before falling to Pat Cummins.
Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav anchored the chase, with Tilak Verma and Pandya finishing the job (18.1 overs).
For SRH, Cummins starred with 3/26.