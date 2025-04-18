What's the story

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder, Will Jacks, has revealed his successful strategy to neutralize Sunrisers Hyderabad's dangerous opening batsmen, Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

In the match on April 17, Jacks took to the bowling crease right after the powerplay and managed to dismiss Ishan Kishan and Travis Head, while keeping Abhishek Sharma quiet, with impressive figures of 2/14 in three overs.

His performance was crucial in MI's four-wicket victory over SRH.

Here's more.