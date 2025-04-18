Rishabh Pant owns four IPL fifties versus RR: Key stats
What's the story
The 36th match of the IPL 2025 season will witness a battle between the Rajasthan Royals and the Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
The match will take place on April 19 and will begin at 07:30pm IST.
Eyes will be on Rishabh Pant, who made a fifty in his preceding outing after a string of low scores.
Here we decode his numbers against the Royals.
Stats
Average of 50 versus RR
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant has scored 400 runs across 11 games against the Royals at a sensational average of 50.
The tally includes four fifties with a highest score of 78*. His strike rate of 160.64 is also impressive.
Notably, Pant has scored 20 sixes and 35 fours in these games. The southpaw has been dismissed just once under 10 against RR.
Face-offs
Pant's stats vs key RR bowlers
Though Pant has fallen to Jofra Archer once across six T20 innings, the batter has hammered 40 runs in this battle at a strike rate of 173.91.
He has struggled versus Sandeep Sharma, managing just 28 runs off 29 balls against him in T20s. This includes a solitary dismissal across eight innings.
RR spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana are yet to dismiss him in this format. His strike rate against both bowlers is over 130.
Stats
Here are his overall IPL stats
Pant made 63 runs in his preceding outing against Chennai Super Kings after a string of low scores.
That half-century took his season tally to 103 runs from seven games at 17.16.
Overall, the Indian batter has racked up 3,386 runs from 118 IPL games at an average of 34.55. The tally includes 19 tons besides a fifty.
His strike rate reads a phenomenal 147.08.