Decoding best bowling figures for PBKS against KKR in IPL
What's the story
In Match 31 of IPL 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered the second-best bowling figures for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders with a stunning 4/28.
His spell dismantled KKR's chase of 112, as they were bowled out for 95.
This was Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR in the IPL.
Here, we look at the best bowling performances by PBKS bowlers vs KKR.
#1
Sandeep Sharma - 4/25, Pune (2015)
Sandeep Sharma recorded the best bowling figures for PBKS against KKR in IPL 2015, taking 4/25 while defending 156.
He dismissed Robin Uthappa (13), Manish Pandey (12) early, and later struck twice in the eighth over, removing Gautam Gambhir (11) and Ryan ten Doeschate (0).
However, his efforts went in vain as Andre Russell's explosive 66 off 36 led KKR to a four-wicket win.
# 2
Yuzvendra Chahal - 4/28, Mullanpur (2025)
As mentioned, Chahal recorded the second-best figures by a PBKS bowler against KKR, returning with 4/28.
After PBKS were bowled out for just 111, Chahal turned the game with a match-winning 4/28.
He removed Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi early, then struck twice in the 12th over, dismissing Rinku Singh (03) and Ramandeep Singh (0).
KKR folded for 95, handing PBKS a stunning 16-run victory.
#3
Andrew Tye - 4/41, Indore (2018)
Andrew Tye recorded the third-best figures for a PBKS bowler against KKR with 4/41 in Match 44 of IPL 2018.
According to ESPNcricinfo, he dismissed Chris Lynn, struck twice in the 12th over to remove Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa, and later took Andre Russell's wicket.
Despite his efforts, KKR posted 245/6 and won by 31 runs, with Russell contributing 3/41 with the ball.
#4
Karanveer Singh - 4/54, Bengaluru (2014 final)
Karanveer Singh's 4/54 in the 2014 IPL final ranks fourth among the best PBKS bowling figures vs KKR.
Defending 200, he dismissed Gautam Gambhir (23) early, then removed Yusuf Pathan (36), and sent back Ryan ten Doeschate (04) and half-centurion Manish Pandey (95) in the 17th over.
Despite his efforts, Pandey's 95 powered KKR to a three-wicket win, clinching KKR's second IPL title.