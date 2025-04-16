What's the story

In Match 31 of IPL 2025, Yuzvendra Chahal delivered the second-best bowling figures for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders with a stunning 4/28.

His spell dismantled KKR's chase of 112, as they were bowled out for 95.

This was Chahal's third four-plus wicket haul against KKR in the IPL.

Here, we look at the best bowling performances by PBKS bowlers vs KKR.