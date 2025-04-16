Mbappe eligible for Copa del Rey final despite 1-match ban
What's the story
Star Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe is set to play in the upcoming Copa del Rey final against arch-rivals Barcelona.
This comes after he was handed a one-match suspension for his expulsion in a La Liga match against Alaves.
The French captain was shown a straight red card for violent conduct after lunging at Alaves midfielder Antonio Blanco.
Here's more.
Suspension details
Spanish Football Federation's decision on suspension
The referee's report classified Mbappe's action as violent conduct, which usually results in a one to three-match ban.
However, a commission opted for the mildest punishment of a one-match ban.
This leniency was swayed by the referee's note that "Mbappe was 'disputing the ball,'" the Spanish Football Federation said.
Impact
Mbappe will miss clash against Athletic Club
As a result of this suspension, Mbappe will miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Athletic Club on April 20.
Real Madrid currently trail Barcelona by four points in the league table.
The French forward has had a stellar season thus far, scoring 33 goals in 49 games for the club.
Information
Real edged past Sociedad in Copa del Rey semis
Earlier, Real Madrid edged into the Copa del Rey final with a thrilling 4-4 draw against Real Sociedad after extra time, securing a 5-4 aggregate semi-final victory. Antonio Rudiger decided the tie with a header in the 115th minute.