IPL 2025, LSG vs CSK: How the Impact Players faed
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants in Match 30 of IPL 2025 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The Super Kings finally won after facing five successive defeats. They chased down 167 despite suffering a middle-order collapse.
CSK were earlier powered by their spin attack, whereas Rishabh Pant played a captain's knock for the Super Giants.
Here's how the Impact Players fared.
Shivam Dube
Shivam Dube stars in CSK's win
As has been the case, Shivam Dube came in as an Impact Player for CSK. He replaced seamer Matheesha Pathirana.
The former came in after CSK were down to 76/3. He held his end while CSK's middle order collapsed.
Dube was finally joined by MS Dhoni as the required rate shot up. However, his 37-ball 43* powered CSK to victory in the final over.
Bishnoi
LSG don't bowl Bishnoi out
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi played as LSG's Impact Player, having replaced Mitchell Marsh.
The former triggered CSK's middle-order collapse by sending back Rahul Tripathi and Ravindra Jadeja. Owing to the same, CSK were down from 74/2 to 96/4.
However, skipper Pant didn't bowl Bishnoi out even though CSK required 24 runs off 12 balls.
The LSG wrist-spinner ended up with figures worth 3-0-18-2.