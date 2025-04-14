As has been the case, Shivam Dube came in as an Impact Player for CSK. He replaced seamer Matheesha Pathirana.

The former came in after CSK were down to 76/3. He held his end while CSK's middle order collapsed.

Dube was finally joined by MS Dhoni as the required rate shot up. However, his 37-ball 43* powered CSK to victory in the final over.