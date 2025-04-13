What's the story

Shardul Thakur, the Lucknow Super Giants seamer, has defended his team's bowling unit from recent criticisms.

Following LSG's victory over the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, Thakur voiced his dissatisfaction with former cricketers who have been overly critical of players during commentary.

He urged these commentators to reflect on their statistics before passing judgment on others.

"I'm sure they should look at their own stats," Shardul said as per NDTV Sports.