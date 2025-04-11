Rinku Singh completes 1,000 runs in Indian Premier League: Stats
What's the story
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh has completed 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League.
The southpaw attained the milestone with his 8th run in Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk.
Rinku finished on an unbeaten 15 from 12 balls as KKR chased down CSK's score of 103/9 in 10.1 overs.
Here's more.
Runs
A look at Rinku's IPL stats
Rinku hit one four and a six in the match versus CSK.
With his 15*-run knock, he has now raced to 1,007 runs from 52 matches (45 innings).
He averages 32.48 and his strike rate reads 145.73. He owns 4 fifties.
Recently, Rinku completed 50 IPL sixes. He now owns 51 maximums. He has also hit 80 fours.
Information
Rinku averages 57 in IPL 2025
In six matches (5 innings) this season, Rinku owns 114 runs at 57. He has slammed 13 fours and 5 sixes. His strike rate is 167.64. This was his 3rd successive innings in which he remained unbeaten.
KKR beat CSK
KKR tame CSK at Chepauk
Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Chennai Super Kings in Match 25 of the IPL 2025 season at Chepauk on Friday.
Asked to bat, CSK were restricted to 103/9 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube managed an unbeaten 31 as KKR's spinners ruled the roost, picking 6/55 from 12 overs.
In response, KKR chased down CSK's score with Sunil Narine slamming 44.
Twitter Post
Milestone alert!
🚨 Milestone 🚨— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2025
The impressive Rinku Singh hits the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣-run landmark in #TATAIPL 👏
He finished the game with a 6️⃣ 💪
