What's the story

Sanju Samson surpassed 7,500 runs in his 300th T20 outing. The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored 41 runs from 28 balls against Gujarat Titans in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season in Ahmedabad.

Samson, who fought valiantly, saw RR lost by 58 runs to GT, who scored 217/6.

Notably, this was Samson's 300th T20 match. Here we decode his performance and stats.