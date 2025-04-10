Sanju Samson surpasses 7,500 runs in his 300th T20 outing
What's the story
Sanju Samson surpassed 7,500 runs in his 300th T20 outing. The Rajasthan Royals skipper scored 41 runs from 28 balls against Gujarat Titans in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season in Ahmedabad.
Samson, who fought valiantly, saw RR lost by 58 runs to GT, who scored 217/6.
Notably, this was Samson's 300th T20 match. Here we decode his performance and stats.
Knock
Two 48-run stands added by Samson vs GT
Samson, who opened for RR, saw his side post 57/2 in the powerplay.
He shared a 48-run stand alongside Riyan Parag after RR were reduced to 12/2.
Parag departed in the 7th over, scoring 26 from 14 balls.
RR were 68/4 when Shimron Hetmyer joined Samson. The two added 48 runs before Samson perished.
GT pacer Prasidh Krishna dismissed Samson in the 13th over.
Runs
A look at Samson's T20 stats
Samson's 41 had four 4s and two sixes. He struck at 146.43. The batter has now raced to 4,597 runs in the IPL at 30.85 from 173 matches (168 innings).
Overall in T20s, he owns 7,522 runs from 300 matches (287 innings) at 29.61.
Samson has slammed 48 fifties and 6 tons in T20s. He has smoked 344 sixes and 628 fours.