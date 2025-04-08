What's the story

The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be an exciting encounter as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals.

The two sides will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.

Meanwhile, eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is coming fresh from a match-winning half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Here we decode his stats versus RR.