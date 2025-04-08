IPL 2025: Decoding Shubman Gill's numbers versus Rajasthan Royals
What's the story
The 23rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to be an exciting encounter as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals.
The two sides will clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9.
Meanwhile, eyes will be on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who is coming fresh from a match-winning half-century against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Here we decode his stats versus RR.
Stats
How has Shubman Gill fared versus the Royals?
In 15 games, Gill has clobbered 444 runs against RR at an impressive average of 40.36, as per ESPNcricinfo.
His strike rate against the opposition reads 125.77 (50s: 2).
Gill's maiden fifty against them came while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. He scored a 44-ball 56 in that contest in Sharjah.
Last year, the GT opener hit a commanding 44-ball 72 against them in Jaipur.
Information
Match-winning knock in IPL 2022 final
Gill slammed an unbeaten 43-ball 45 against RR in the 2022 IPL final. Thanks to his composed knock, GT chased down 131 in 18.1 overs, clinching the game by seven wickets. Gill smashed the winning six in that contest.
Face-off
His numbers versus key RR bowlers
Gill has struggled against RR ace pacer Jofra Archer as the latter has dismissed the GT star twice across four IPL meetings.
The two players are bound to tackle each other in the powerplay overs.
Sandeep Sharma has also trapped him once across six innings. Gill has a paltry strike rate of 65.62 in this battle.
Career
Here are his IPL numbers
Gill's 43-ball 61* in his last outing against SRH was his maiden fifty this season.
Meanwhile, the talented Indian batter has overall racked up 3,362 runs from 107 IPL games at 38.2.
The tally includes 21 fifties and four tons. His consistent performances earned him the GT captaincy last year.
In IPL 2025, he has scored 164 runs from four games at 48.66.