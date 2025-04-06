What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has a crucial task ahead when his side faces Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on Monday.

RCB and MI come into this contest at the Wankhede on back of defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

Kohli has a sound record against MI in the IPL. We decode the stats.