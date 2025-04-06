How has Virat Kohli fared against MI in IPL? Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli has a crucial task ahead when his side faces Mumbai Indians in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League season on Monday.
RCB and MI come into this contest at the Wankhede on back of defeats against Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.
Kohli has a sound record against MI in the IPL. We decode the stats.
Stats
Kohli averages 30.53 versus MI in IPL
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has amassed 855 runs against MI in the IPL at an average of 30.53 from 33 matches (32 innings).
He has smashed a total of 5 fifties with his best score being 92*. He has hit 70 fours and 32 sixes with his strike rate being 126.85.
Do you know?
Kohli vs MI at Wankhede
At Wankhede versus MI in the IPL, Kohli has amassed 334 runs from 11 matches at 41.75. His strike rate is 134.13. He owns 2 fifties with 23 fours and 15 sixes under his belt.