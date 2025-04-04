What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is in for an exciting Super Saturday with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The match will be held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

This will be PBKS's first home match of the season.

The team will look to continue their winning momentum after winning their first two games.

Here we look at the match preview.