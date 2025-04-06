IPL 2025: MI's Jasprit Bumrah available for selection against RCB
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection and could make his much-anticipated return in the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday.
MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah has been training and is available for selection.
The pacer joined MI squad after getting clearance from BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.
Here's more.
Words
He should be available for RCB game: Jayawardene
Jayawardene said Bumrah is training and bowling so things are looking good.
"He's available, he's training today, and should be available [for the RCB game]," Jayawardene said in a press conference.
"He arrived last night, he had his sessions with NCA [National Cricket Academy, now Centre of Excellence] to finalise that, he's been handed over to our physios. He's bowling today, so all good."
Impact
Bumrah's return a significant boost for MI
Bumrah's return is likely to give MI a much-needed boost, who have had a tough start in IPL 2025.
The team has lost three of their first four matches and his presence will bolster the bowling attack which has been dependent on inexperienced Indian bowlers like Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, and Ashwani Kumar.
Jayawardene was confident Bumrah will be ready despite his recent injury layoff: "Knowing Jasprit he will be up for it."
Comeback
Bumrah's journey back to competitive cricket
Bumrah's return to competitive cricket has been a cautious one, having recovered from a stress reaction in the back.
He missed India's home series against England and the Champions Trophy during his recovery.
Over the last few weeks, he has gradually been building up his bowling workload at BCCI's Centre of Excellence, ensuring he is fully fit before returning to action.
This is Bumrah's first back injury since undergoing surgery in March 2023.
Stats
Bumrah's IPL history and MI's current situation
Since his 2013 debut, Bumrah has been a key player for MI, claiming 165 wickets in 133 games, though he missed the 2023 season due to a back injury.
Currently, MI has a win-loss record of 1-3 after four matches.
In Bumrah's absence, the team added new faces like Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur, and Ashwani Kumar to their squad.
Information
Bumrah rejoined the side earlier on Sunday
Earlier on Sunday, it was confirmed that star bowler Bumrah had rejoined his team. The pacer joined the squad ahead of their upcoming IPL 2025 match against RCB at home.