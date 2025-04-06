What's the story

Jasprit Bumrah is available for selection and could make his much-anticipated return in the IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday.

MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed Bumrah has been training and is available for selection.

The pacer joined MI squad after getting clearance from BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

