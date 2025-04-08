What's the story

Match 23 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see a clash between hosts Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.

Gujarat Titans have been faring well in the tournament so far. They now eye the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Royals have won two and lost as many matches.