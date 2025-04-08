IPL 2025: GT face RR in pursuit of top spot
What's the story
Match 23 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season will see a clash between hosts Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.
The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on April 9.
Gujarat Titans have been faring well in the tournament so far. They now eye the top spot.
Meanwhile, the Royals have won two and lost as many matches.
Match conditions
Pitch, weather conditions, and streaming details
The pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium are usually batting-friendly, with pacers getting some movement early on.
For the impending match, the weather is expected to be clear with a temperature of around 31 degrees Celcius.
The match will start from 7:30pm onward. Fans can watch the game live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on the JioHotstar app and website.
Record
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, GT have dominated the scenes against RR in the competition's history.
Out of the six matches played between the two teams, the Titans have won five. RR won their only match against GT in IPL 2023.
They beat GT after chasing down 178 in the final over at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shimron Hetmyer's 56* (26) did the trick.
GT
GT's strong performance so far
Gujarat Titans have been in good early-season form, with their skipper Shubman Gill leading from the front.
In their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gill scored a solid 61, helping the team secure a comfortable seven-wicket victory.
The Titans started their campaign with a defeat to Punjab Kings. However, wins over Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SRH helped them bounce back.
RR
RR's recent victories boost morale
On the other hand, RR had a slow start to IPL 2025 under Riyan Parag's leadership. They managed one win in their first three games.
However, the team was buoyed by their recent victories against Chennai Super Kings CSK and Punjab Kings. The return of Sanju Samson as captain has further bolstered their setup.
The Royals now vie to enter the top four.
Probable XI
Probable XIs and impact players
GT (Probable XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Ishant Sharma.
RR (Probable XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Sandeep Sharma.
Impact players: Sherfane Rutherford (GT) and Kumar Kartikeya (RR).